5 worst performing LIV Golfers at the 2025 Masters ft. Phil Mickelson

There were 12 LIV Golfers who were featured in The 2025 Masters Tournament, with only seven of them making the cut and playing the weekend. Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson narrowly missed the cut only for the fourth time in his 28 trips to Augusta National.

Ad

The LIV Golfers who missed the cut also included 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson, 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, and Cameron Smith. Seven of LIV Golf's comeptitors made the cut at this year's Masters.

Phil Mickelson finished the first two rounds at five-over, three shots outside the cut line of two-over par. He seemed poised to make the cut in round two before collapsing down the stretch.

Mickelson made a double-bogey on the par-five 15th hole, a bogey at the par-three 16th hole and a bogey on the par-four 18th hole. Brooks Koepka also seemed set the stay for the weekend before unraveling on the final hole in round two.

Ad

Trending

Koepka needed no worse than a bogey on the 18th hole in round two to stick around for the weekend. However, his errant tee shot resulted in a quadruple-bogey-eight to move him outside the cut line.

How did the other three LIV Golf cut missers fare at Augusta National?

Dustin Johnson at The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

2020 Masters champion and two-time major champion Dustin Johnson missed the cut by only single shot, finishing at three over par through the first two rounds. The former number one ranked golfer in the world won his only green jacket by five strokes ahead of runner-ups Cameron Smith and Sung-jae Im in 2020.

Ad

Like Koepka, Johnson needed only a bogey to make the cut and stay for the weekend. However, after making a bogey on the par-four 17th, Johnson made a double bogey in the par-four 18th hole to narrowly miss the cut in heartbreaking fashion.

2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia missed the cut by two shots, finishing the two rounds at four over par. Garcia fired an opening round score of even par before struggling in round two. Garcia shot a four-over-par 76 in round two. He shot four-over-par 40 on the front nine before shooting even par on the second nine.

Ad

2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith has had consistent success at Augusta National, but he struggled mightily this year. Smith shot a one-under-par 71 in the opening round, but shot a six-over-par 78 in round two.

Smith finished tied for second place at The Masters in 2020, five shots behind winner Dustin Johnson. Smith also played well at the 2024 Masters, finishing tied for sixth place.

Once again, no LIV Golf has gone home with a green jacket while they were a part of LIV. Jon Rahm and Johnson both won The Masters before leaving the PGA Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More