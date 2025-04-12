5 worst performing LIV Golfers at the Masters 2025 ft. Phil Mickelson

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 12, 2025 08:20 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Phil Mickelson was among the LIV Golf stars who missed the cut at the Masters 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau is in contention for the Masters 2025 after the second round. He fired a 3-under 68 on Day 2 to aggregate at 7-under, finishing just a stroke behind the lead.

Among the 12 LIV Golf stars in action this week, seven made it to the weekend, but five popular stars had to face an early exit. In this article, we will look at the five worst-performing LIV stars at the Masters 2025.

Five LIV Golfers who missed the cut at the Masters 2025

1) Dustin Johnson (3-over 147)

Dustin Johnson at the Masters 2025 (Image via Getty): Imagn
Dustin Johnson carded a 1-over 73 in the second round of the Masters 2025. This was slight progress from his first-round 74, but it wasn't enough to make it to the cutline.

Johnson was initially looking to make it to the weekend, but a bogey and a double bogey on the final two holes pushed him out of the cutline.

2) Sergio Garcia (4-over 148)

Sergio Garcia during the second round of the Masters Tournament 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)
Sergio Garcia had a horrible start to the second round, as he bogeyed five of the first nine holes. The back nine was slightly better with just one bogey, but a lack of birdies forced him out of the event.

Since winning the green jacket in 2017, the Spaniard has missed six cuts in seven starts.

3) Brooks Koepka: 5-over 149

Brooks Koepka (Image Source: Imagn)
Brooks Koepka made an eagle on the 15th, and all he needed were three solid holes to make the cut. However, he followed it up with a bogey on the 17th and a quadruple bogey on the final hole.

The Masters 2025 marks Koepka’s first missed cut since The Open Championship 2022. Notably, he hasn’t recorded a top-10 finish since winning the PGA Championship in 2023.

4) Cameron Smith (5-over 149)

Cameron Smith (Image Source: Imagn)
Cameron Smith started the week well with a 1-under 71 and was just five shots off the lead. He began the second round strong and was 1-under for the day after four holes. However, things went downhill from there as he made five bogeys and a double bogey over the last 14 holes to shoot a 78.

This marks Smith’s first missed cut at Augusta National and his second straight missed cut at the majors.

5) Phil Mickelson (5-over 149)

Phil Mickelson at The Masters (Image Source: Getty)
After a couple of notable performances on the LIV Golf circuit, Phil Mickelson was expected to perform well this week. Unfortunately, the two days turned out to be disappointing for the three-time champion.

Mickelson carded a 75 in the first round but used his experience to get off to a good start on Day 2. He was 2-under for the week after 32 holes, but then made two bogeys and a double bogey to face an early exit. This was his first missed cut at Augusta National since 2016.

