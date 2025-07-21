5 worst performing LIV Golfers at the Open Championship 2025 ft. Brooks Koepka and Cameron Smith

The Open Championship 2025 witnessed 19 LIV golfers in action at Royal Portrush. While eleven of them made the cut, eight faced an early exit.
Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton were LIV Golf’s best-performing players at the Open Championship 2025. DeChambeau fired a final-round 64 to finish tied for 10th, while Hatton secured a T16 finish. Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, and Phil Mickelson also had some memorable moments during the week.
In this article, we take a look at five notable LIV Golf professionals who had a forgettable week at Royal Portrush.
5 worst-performing LIV Golf professionals at the Open Championship 2025
1) Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka carded rounds of 75 and 74 in the first two days to miss the cut by six strokes. This marked his third missed cut in the majors this season, making it one of the worst years of his career.
The five-time major champion hasn't won since the 2023 PGA Championship. He has also remained winless on the LIV Golf circuit this year.
2) Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith shot 72 and 77 in the two rounds to finish at 8-over 150 after 36 holes. With this, he became the only player to play all four majors this year and miss the cut in each of them.
Notably, Smith won the Open Championship in 2022 and also claimed the Players Championship that year. However, since joining LIV Golf, he hasn’t added another major title to his resume.
3) Joaquin Niemann
Joaquin Niemann has been enjoying plenty of success on the LIV Golf circuit but hasn’t been able to replicate that form in the majors. He shot a solid 70 on Day 1 at Royal Portrush, but a second-round 74 led to him missing the cut.
4) Carlos Ortiz
Carlos Ortiz began the week with a 75, and a second-round 70 wasn’t enough to make it to the weekend. Notably, he has never made the cut at the Open Championship.
5) Patrick Reed
Patrick Reed had recently won LIV Golf Dallas, stirring up debate about his potential inclusion in the Ryder Cup squad. However, his dismal performance at the Open Championship didn’t help his case.
Reed shot 77 and 70 over the two days at Royal Portrush to miss the cut by a whopping four strokes. This marked his second missed cut in majors this year.