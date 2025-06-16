5 worst performing LIV Golfers at the US Open 2025 ft. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau

The US Open 2025 witnessed 14 LIV golfers teeing off at Oakmont Country Club. However majority of the notable names failed to make an impression, as eight of them missed the cut.

Ad

Tyrrell Hatton and Carlos Ortiz were LIV Golf’s best-performing players at the US Open 2025. The duo tied for fourth, just four strokes off the lead, while Jon Rahm also finished inside the top 10 at 4-over. Brooks Koepka was another player who had a decent week as he tied for 12th at 6-over.

In this article, we will look at five notable LIV Golf professionals who had a forgettable week at Oakmont.

Ad

Trending

LIV golfers who struggled at the 2025 US Open

1) Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson (Image Source: Imagn)

Phil Mickelson had a disappointing outing at Oakmont and carded 74-74 to miss the cut by one stroke. At one point, he looked good enough to make it to the weekend, but two double bogeys on the back nine cost him his chances.

Ad

The US Open 2025 is Mickelson's third straight missed cut in majors this season and his fifth in the last seven starts.

2) Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau (Image Source: Imagn)

Bryson DeChambeau entered Oakmont as the defending champion and a hot favorite for the week. He started decently with a 73 in the opening round, but a second-round 77 resulted in him missing the cut.

Ad

Over two days, DeChambeau bogeyed 13 holes and made one double bogey. This is his second missed cut in majors over the past two seasons.

3) Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johsnon (Image Source: Imagn)

Dustin Johnson's major woes continued at the US Open as he missed the cut and shot a pair of 75s. He was 6-over after 29 holes, but two bogeys and a double bogey in his final seven holes cost him a weekend spot.

Ad

The 24-time PGA Tour winner has now missed five cuts in his last seven major starts.

4) Richard Bland

Richard Bland (Image Source: Imagn)

Richard Bland earned his US Open 2025 spot after winning the US Senior Open last year. However, he failed to capitalize on the opportunity and shot 76 and 82 to finish 18-over. This was the worst performance by a LIV Golf pro this week.

Ad

5) Jose Ballester

Jose Ballester (Image Source: Imagn)

Jose Ballester secured his spot as the US Amateur Open winner to make his first major start as a LIV Golf pro. However, he posted a pair of 76s to make an early exit from the tournament.

Prior to this week, the Spaniard had competed at the Masters Tournament, where he also missed the cut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More