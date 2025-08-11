5 worst performing players at FedEx St. Jude Championship ft. Shane Lowry

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship concluded on Sunday, August 10, and Justin Rose claimed the title after a sudden-death playoff against J.J. Spaun. Both the golfers tied at 16-under after four rounds, but Rose came out on top on the third playoff hole.

However, it wasn’t the best week for some big names, as Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, and Viktor Hovland all fell short of expectations. Here’s a look at five golfers who underperformed their odds at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

5 worst performing players at FedEx St. Jude Championship

#1 Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +5500

Result: T59

Shane Lowry had the odds of +5500 to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship via CBS Sports. However, he struggled with his game and settled in a tie for 59th place after four rounds.

Lowry started the game with an opening round of 73 and then played the second round of 68. The Irish golfer carded the final two back-to-back rounds of 71 and settled with 3-over.

#2 Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +5500

Result: T56

Wyndham Clark also underperformed his odds at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He had a good start in the game with an opening round of 67.

However, as the game progressed, he struggled and carded the next two rounds of 68 and 72. He carded 75 in the final round and slipped down 26 positions on the leaderboard, tying for 56th place. He had the odds of +5500 (via CBS Sports).

#3 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +2800

Result: T32

Viktor Hovland was one of the top favorites to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship with odds of +2800 (via CBS Sports). However, he struggled and underperformed his odds in the game. He started the campaign with an opening round of 74 and then played the next three rounds of 68, 67, and 67, tying for 32nd place.

#4 Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +2500

Result: T28

Justin Thomas also had a tough time on the greens at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He had odds of +2500 (via CBS Sports) but struggled to finish in the top 10.

Thomas started the game with an opening round of 68 and then carded 72 on Friday. He played the final two rounds of 70 and 65 to settle in a tie for 28th place.

#5 Chris Gotterup

Chris Gotterup (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +4500

Result: T54

With odds of +4500, Chris Gotterup was another favorite for the tournament, but he also had a tough time on the greens. He started the game with a first round of 72 and then carded the next round of 73. He played the next two rounds of 70 and 66 to settle in a tie for 54th place.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More