5 worst scores in Masters history ft. Doug Ford's 94 in 2000

This year at the Masters, Nick Dunlap struggled with his game in the opening round held on Thursday, April 10. He played a round of 18 over 90 to record one of the worst scores in the history of the event.

However, Dunlap's score is not the worst of all time. The worst score at the Masters was recorded by Billy Casper in 2005 at the Augusta National. He carded 34-over 106. However, his score was not deemed official as he did not turn in the scorecard. The official worst score of the Masters was recorded by Charlie Kunkle in 1956.

On that note, here are five of the worst single-round scores recorded at the Major.

5 worst scores in Masters history

#1. Charlie Kunkle (1956)

Round: 95

Charlie Kunkle had a horrible time on the greens while playing at Augusta National in 1956. He had a tough time on the green throughout the four-round event.

Kunkle started with a round of 78 followed by the second and third rounds of 82 and 85 respectively. But the worst came in the fourth round when he carded 95 to settle for a total of 52-over par.

#2. Doug Ford (2000)

Doug Ford (Image Source: Imagn)

Round: 94

Doug Ford played a round of 22-over 94 at the Masters in 2000. At the Major, he had a tough time on the greens in the first round before withdrawing from the 64th edition of the tournament.

#3. Tommy Aaron (2003)

Tommy Aaron (Image Source: Imagn)

Round: 92

In the 2003 Masters, Tommy Aaron endured a tough start to the game, carding an opening round of 20-over 92.

Aaron started with a bogey on the first and then made a triple bogey on the second and a double bogey on the third. He made five back-to-back bogeys from the fourth to eighth holes and the struggle continued even on the back nine.

He made two bogeys in the 10th and 11th followed by a double bogey on the 12th. He added three more bogeys in the round for a birdie-free round of 20-over. Aaron returned to play the second round and carded 8-over 80 and missed the cut.

#4. Horton Smith (1962)

Round: 92

American golfer Horton Smith also played one of the worst rounds at the Masters. Back in 1962, in the opening round of the Major, he had a rough time and played a round of 92. He then carded the second round of 88 but missed the cut in the Major.

#5. Ben Crenshaw (2015)

Ben Crenshaw (Image Source: Imagn)

Round: 91

Ben Crenshaw recorded 91 at the Masters in 2015. He had a rough start in the opening round with two double bogeys and three bogeys on the front nine and started on the tenth with a double bogey before a quadruple bogey in the 11th.

While Crenshaw then added two back-to-back birdies, he again ended up making a double bogey on the 14th. With a birdie and a double and triple bogey on the concluding hole for a second round of 19-over, he carded 85 to miss the cut.

