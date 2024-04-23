6 big-name golfers missing from the 2024 Zurich Classic ft Scottie Scheffler 

The PGA players will tee off at this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The event will kick off this Thursday, April 25, with its inaugural round, which will be held over four days, concluding with the finale on Sunday, April 28.

The Zurich Classic is a team play event in which 80 teams consisting of two players each will compete in four-ball and foursome formats. This week's field features some top-ranked golfers, including World No. 2 Rory McIlroy. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay will also tee off at the PGA Tour event.

However, some big names, including the 2024 RBC Heritage winner Scottie Scheffler, will not tee off this week. Here are the top six big names missing from the field of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

6 big-name golfers missing from the 2024 Zurich Classic

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Scheffler won his fourth tournament of the year at the recently concluded RBC Heritage. He won two back-to-back events in the last two weeks and is expected to take a break this week.

Scheffler has won four events in the last five tournaments he has played this season.

#2 Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

After missing the cut at the Masters, Clark quickly bounced back with a T3 finish at the RBC Heritage. However, he is not expected to compete at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Wyndham Clark has competed in 10 tournaments in 2024 so far, recording a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He has missed the cut in two events.

#3 Brian Harman

Brian Harman (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

2023 Open Champion Brian Harman is another big name missing from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He has played in 11 events this season and has recorded one runner-up position. He last played at the RBC Heritage and settled for a tie for 12th place.

#4 Max Homa

Max Homa (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Max Homa, who finished T55 at the RBC Heritage, will also miss this week's Zurich Classic. The American golfer has played in 10 events this season and has only missed the cut in one event. He had two top finishes, with the best of the season recorded at the Masters, where he finished in a tie for third place.

#5 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Rising Swedish golfer Ludvig Aberg will miss the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans this week. He has been pretty impressive throughout the season, having played in 10 tournaments so far. He recorded two runner-up positions this year and finished at T10 at the RBC Heritage. The Swede settled for solo second place at the Masters 2024.

#6 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland has only played in a handful of events this season and is not expected to compete at the Zurich Classic 2024. Hovland missed the cut at the Masters earlier this month and did not compete at last week's RBC Heritage.