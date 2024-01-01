6 contenders who can dethrone Scottie Scheffler from World Number 1 rank in 2024

Scottie Scheffler is currently ranked atop the Official World Golf Ranking list. He's the top golfer in the entire world, but that can always change. A bad stretch, or a very good stretch by someone else, could swing things tremendously. There's not a ton separating him from the rest of the pack, so things can change.

Here are some of the best golfers who could have a shot at taking the crown.

Who can replace Scottie Scheffler at the top of the OWGR?

6) Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark could potentially be at the top of OWGR.

Winning a Major requires exceptional skill, and that's what Wyndham Clark did last year. He has to be quite good at the sport to win the US Open, so it would not at all be a surprise to see him go up from his current rank of 10. That could be a low mark.

5) Brian Harman

Brian Harman could go all the way

Brian Harman also won a Major in 2023, and he has tremendous skill as well. The golfer could easily get much higher than his ninth rank right now. He beat out all the best in his Open Championship win, so why couldn't he do the same this year?

4) Max Homa

Max Homa is doing very well right now

Max Homa had a tremendous year in 2023 and he was one of the lone bright spots at the Ryder Cup for Team USA. He's currently ranked seventh in the world and it would be a huge surprise if he's not ranked higher this time next year. Homa has the talent to ascend to World No. 1.

3) Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay at the 2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches

Perhaps a bit unheralded, Patrick Cantlay hovers around the OWGR five rank all the time. He's one of the best golfers in the world who hasn't quite been able to make that jump. However, if he's good enough to stay around that rank, he's good enough to make a run towards the top.

2) Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland is on the rise

Not counting Jon Rahm since he is not going to be rising in OWGR anymore on LIV Golf, Viktor Hovland is in a great spot to ascend towards the top of the OWGR leaderboard. It was somewhat of a breakout year for him in 2023 as he rose all the way to fourth on the world rankings list. Hovland is in top form and starred at the Ryder Cup, and he is primed for a big year once again.

1) Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy could dethrone Scottie Scheffler at the top

Rory McIlroy is the best candidate to supplant Scottie Scheffler as the World Number 1. The main reason for this is that he did it in 2023. For a brief period of time, McIlroy was the world number one. He and Jon Rahm had it for a while before Scheffler took it and held on. If there's anyone who's going to dethrone Scheffler, it's McIlroy.