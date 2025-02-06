This week, LPGA Tour players are gearing up to tee off at the 2025 Founders Cup. The tournament is scheduled to start with the first round on February 6 and will conclude on Sunday, February 9, in Bradenton, Florida.

It features a stellar field of top-ranked golfers, including Nelly Korda and Charley Hull. Korda will tee off with Jin Young Ko and Minjee Lee, while Hull will get things underway in a group with Lydia Ko and Hannah Green.

Here are the six featured groups for the 2025 Founders Cup.

6 featured groups to watch at the 2025 Founders Cup

#1 Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis, Brooke H.

Trending

Lexi Thompson (Image Source: Imagn)

The first featured group includes Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis, and Brooke Henderson. They will play the first two rounds of the tournament together.

The group will tee off for the first round on the tenth hole at 12:17 p.m. ET, while for the second round, they will start at 7:48 a.m. ET on the first tee hole. Brooke Henderson is one of the top favorites to win the tournament among the three, with odds of +2800 (via The Golf News Net).

#2 Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, Hannah Green

Charley Hull (Image Source: Imagn)

Charley Hull will be starting her LPGA Tour 2025 campaign at the Founders Cup this week. She missed the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions last week but is finally playing this week.

She will tee off in a group with Lydia Ko and Hannah Green. The group will tee off for the first round at 12:28 p.m. ET on the tenth hole and for the second round on the first hole at 7:59 a.m. ET.

#3 Megan Khang, Ariya J., Mao Saigo

Megan Khang (Image Source: Imagn)

The next featured group includes Megan Khang, Ariya Jutanugarn, and Mao Saigo. All of them are scheduled to start the game for the first round at 12:39 p.m. ET on the tenth hole and the second round at 8:10 a.m. ET on the first tee hole.

#4 Nasa Hataoka, Lauren Coughlin, Linnea Strom

Lauren Coughlin (Image Source: Imagn)

Lauren Coughlin is scheduled to play the first two rounds in a group with Nasa Hataoka and Linnea Strom. They will start the game on Thursday on the first tee hole at 7:59 a.m. ET and on Friday at 12:28 p.m. ET on the tenth hole.

#5 Ayaka Furue, Angel Yin, Celine Boutier

Ayaka Furue (Image Source: Imagn)

Celine Boutier is also in the featured group to watch at the 2025 Founders Cup. She will tee off in a group with Ayaka Furue and Angel Yin. The group is scheduled to start the first round at 8:10 a.m. ET on the first tee hole, while the second round will be on the tenth hole at 12:39 p.m. ET.

#6 Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee

Nelly Korda (Image- Source: Imagn)

Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, and Minjee Lee are grouped for the 2025 Founders Cup. This featured group will tee off on Thursday on the first tee hole at 8:21 a.m. ET, while for the second round on Friday, they will start at 12:50 p.m. ET on the tenth hole.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback