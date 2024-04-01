6 golfers feat. Jon Rahm who can win their 2nd Masters Green Jacket this year at Augusta

Every single golfer who wins the Masters at any point is invited to play again every year for the rest of their lives. That means there's always a great chance for someone to become a repeat winner. All they have to do is win and they're guaranteed endless chances of doing it again. In 2024, there are several who could join the illustrious list of multi-time winners.

Golfers in line for second Masters win in 2024

6) Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth has a Masters win from 2015. Since then, he's won two Majors: the U.S. Open in the same year and the Open Championship in 2017, but he's been in a title drought since then. The World No. 19 is more than capable of competing with the best this sport has to offer, so don't be shocked if he makes a run at adding a second Masters to his shelf.

5) Hideki Matsuyama

The 2021 champion, Hideki Matsuyama is one of the most recent champions. He's ranked 14th in the world, and there just aren't that many players who are better than him. The field is deep and filled with the sport's best, but Matsuyama is firmly in there. He could easily capture his second title in four years if he could put it together this month.

4) Adam Scott

Adam Scott won the Masters in 2013 and has been aiming for a second one ever since. He's back again in 2024, and though he faces long odds, he certainly could put together a strong weekend and earn his second win at Augusta National. The Australian is currently ranked 52nd in the world, so he's still a good golfer and more than capable of competing.

3) Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson won the tournament in 2020. Thus far, no one from LIV Golf has won the Masters. Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson both came close in 2023, placing T2, but no one has won it.

This is as good a year as any for someone from the rebel tour to win it, and Johnson will be looking to reinsert his name into the conversation. He hasn't done extremely well since leaving for LIV, but he only won it four years ago and could easily recapture it.

2) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler is World No. 1, and he was one small putt and a theoretical playoff from winning three consecutive starts on the PGA Tour. He's the betting favorite for a reason, and he stands a very good chance of earning his second win after he earned a three-stroke win in 2022 and was top 10 again last year. Scheffler is in unbelievable form, and it's going to take a Herculean effort to keep him from winning a second green jacket.

1) Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm is the defending champion, which makes him an excellent pick to win again. He's not the favorite, but he does have a really good shot of winning. He is one of the world's best golfers.

Right now, he's not in top form, but he is playing well and his talent should shine through at Augusta National. His transfer over to LIV Golf shouldn't change the fact that he has as good a shot as anyone at adding his second green jacket. If it doesn't happen in 2024, Jon Rahm will have plenty more chances with high likelihood in the future.