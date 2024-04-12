The first day at the Masters had its ups and downs. The first round got derailed because of the weather. Eighty-nine players are competing for the green jacket in the 88th edition of the Masters this year. The tournament is being held from April 11 to 14, 2024, at the historic Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia.

The Augusta National Golf Club changed its cut criteria in 2020 when it allowed only the top 50 players or individuals tied at 50th place to continue playing beyond the cut. Earlier, the rule allowed players within 10 shots of the lead to advance.

Historically, in the last 15 tournaments of the competition, the cut line has been consistent, settling just shy of the 150-stroke mark. According to the Masters' website, the cut lines in the last 15 tournaments are as follows:

2023: 147 (3 over)

2022: 148 (4 over)

2021: 147 (3 over)

2020: 144 (even par)

2019: 147 (3 over)

2018: 149 (5 over)

2017: 150 (6 over)

2016: 150 (6 over)

2015: 146 (2 over)

2014: 148 (4 over)

2013: 148 (4 over)

2012: 149 (5 over)

2011: 145 (1 over)

2010: 147 (3 over)

2009: 145 (1 over)

The top two players who have made the most cuts in Masters history are Jack Nicklaus with 37 cuts and Phil Mickelson with 27 cuts. Tiger Woods has made 24 cuts, while Phil Mickelson has made 27 and is at 9th and 6th in the list of most cuts, respectively.

At the end of the first day, several prominent players might miss the cut of the prestigious tournament. They need to pull up their socks to play on the weekend. We'll take a look at the six most distinguished of the lot expected to miss the cut.

6 golfers who might miss the cut at Masters 2024

1. Denny McCarthy

Denny McCarthy comes off a heartbreak after losing in the playoffs of the Valero Texas Open on the first hole to Akshay Bhatia.

McCarthy's opening round didn't go as planned and he was positioned at T51 with a score of +2 after completing one hole. McCarthy's round included a total of 74 strokes, which places him two strokes over par. McCarthy will be looking for a comeback in the second round after a less-than-ideal start.

2. Justin Thomas

Thomas is a favorite of the bookies to miss the cut after he recently made headlines for changing his caddie just a week before the 2024 Masters. According to BetMG Sportsbook, he has +230 odds to miss the cut.

Justin Thomas has extensive experience at the Augusta National and is currently positioned at T29 after the first round, posting an even-par score of 72. He'll have to maintain his first-day score to cross the line.

3. Peter Malnati

Peter Malnati's debut at the Masters isn't going as planned. He finds himself at 89th position after the first round, posting a score of +10. Malnati struggled on the course and carded an 82. He needs a major turnaround to climb up the leaderboard to play on the weekend.

4. Rickie Fowler

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, Fowler has +130 odds to miss the cut at the Augusta. In his 11th Masters appearance, Fowler is at T73 after the opening round, posting a score of +4. He has only one birdie and carded 76.

Fowler's performance at Augusta is shadowed by his victory at Par 3 contest as the winner at Par 3 has never won at Augusta National.

5. Sam Burns

Burns is appearing at the Masters for the third time and is currently tied for 80th position during the first round, with a score of +5 through 16 holes.

Burns had earlier said that he'd withdraw from the competition if his wife went into labour on any day of the tournament.

6. Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth has a terrific record at Augusta National and has top-four finishes in six of his 10 previous starts. In his 11th Masters tournament, Spieth is currently tied for 50th place through 14 holes in the first round, with a score of +2.