6 golfers who've been spotted smoking on the golf course ft. Jack Nicklaus and Charley Hull

Over the years, many top-ranked golfers have made the headlines in newspapers for smoking cigars or cigarettes on the golf course. Off the course, it is pretty common for players to drink and smoke, although they usually avoid such activities while playing a match. However, not all of them do.

Recently, LPGA Tour player Charley Hull was spotted smoking while signing autographs for fans at the 2024 US Women's Open. It was quite shocking for fans to see her smoke, and they compared her to veteran golfer John Daly.

However, it's not only Daly and Hull who have been seen smoking on the golf course. Over the years, numerous players have been seen smoking on the greens. Here are six golfers who have been spotted smoking on the golf course.

6 golfers who've been spotted smoking on the golf course

#1 Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus (Image via Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

Renowned golfer Jack Nicklaus was spotted smoking a cigarette at the 1962 PGA Championship. During the game at Arnomick Golf Course in Newton, a picture of the golfer along with Arnold Palmer was captured by James Drake for Sports Illustrated.

#2 Charley Hull

Charley Hull (Image via Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

English golfer Charley Hull was recently spotted smoking on the golf course. While competing at the 2024 US Women's Open, Hull was seen smoking cigarettes during a practice round on Tuesday, May 28, at the Lancaster Country Club. Her pictures went viral on the internet.

#3 John Daly

John Daly at the 93rd PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club (Image via Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Veteran golfer John Daly is widely recognized for smoking on golf courses. He has been captured on camera smoking cigarettes several times over the years. He was spotted with a cigarette at the 93rd PGA Championship in 2011.

In 2017, he was seen smoking ahead of the third round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz Carlton Golf Course. In 2019, he was spotted smoking on the 17th green of the University Ridge Golf Course while playing in the first round of the American Family Insurance Championship.

#4 Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer (Image via Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Renowned golfer Arnold Palmer was also known for smoking on the golf course. He was seen smoking at the Aronomink Golf Course in 1962 while playing at the PGA Championship.

#5 Miguel Angel Jimenez

Miguel Angel Jimenez at the 2014 Open de España (Image via Getty)

Miguel Angel Jimenez is often seen smoking on the golf course. He enjoys cigars and has been spotted smoking during professional tournaments.

The Spanish golfer was captured on camera smoking at the 2021 BMW PGA Championship, held at Wentworth Golf Club. He even celebrated his victory at the 2014 Open de España by smoking while holding the trophy.

#6 Darren Clarke

Darren Clarke at the 2022 TimberTech Championship (Image via Getty)

Northern Irish golfer Darren Clarke is another golfer known for smoking on the golf course. He has been seen smoking cigars during tournaments several times over the years.

According to Cigar Country, his favorite cigar is the Hoyo de Monterrey Double Corona. In 2022, he was spotted smoking during the 18th Fairway of the Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club while playing at the TimberTech Championship.