6 key takeaways from the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

The WM Phoenix Open came and went last weekend but it did not do so quietly. It is likely to go down as one of the more memorable events of the season when it's all said and done, and that's for a multitude of reasons.

The weather and fans both played a major role in the event, and it still managed to be a great competition that came down to one stroke in the playoff. Here's what we learned about it.

What we learned from WM Phoenix Open

6) The fans impact everything

Fans made a difference in Phoenix

The WM Phoenix Open is one of the few events on tour where fans can be loud and impactful, and they certainly were. Several golfers complained about it, from Jordan Spieth mouthing expletives to Zach Johnson telling them to "shut up" in the middle of a hole. They are a major part of this event, for better or worse.

5) Max Homa needs to turn it around

Max Homa missed the cut

Max Homa was supposed to have a bright year ahead of him. After making his Ryder Cup debut and being the sole starring player for the USA, he was poised for a big year. At one of the first big events of the season, he was horrible. He missed the cut and taught everyone watching that he's going to need to shape up if he's to have that year everyone expected.

4) Charley Hoffman is a name to keep an eye on

Charley Hoffman played well

Charley Hoffman may not have won, but he's been in good form. He has done well enough recently to force his way into the Genesis Invitational via the Aon Swing 5. His performance at the WM Phoenix Open was great as he proves he's a force to be reckoned with.

3) Nick Taylor can golf

Nick Taylor showed out

Nick Taylor is a good golfer, but he showcased how good he really is over the weekend. With unruly fans and harsh weather, whoever won was going to impress, but Taylor did so with more. He had to win in a playoff in a field that held some of the game's best. Winning this event cements him as a contender for the rest of the year.

2) Sahith Theegala is sneakily good

Sahith Theegala is good

Golf fans could be forgiven for overlooking Sahith Thageela in the WM field, but that cannot happen any longer. He is quietly putting together a very good season and is showing that he's someone to watch every single time out. He has snuck up to OWGR rank 20 and is poised to continue climbing after another excellent weekend.

1) Scottie Scheffler is the best in the world

Scottie Scheffler is number one for a reason

Scottie Scheffler didn't win, but he proved why he's the best of the best. Even in a losing performance, he was T3 and played exceptionally well. No one can be expected to win an event three years in a row, and Scheffler didn't (his win streak ended at two), but winning twice in a row and then finishing third is a hugely impressive feat.