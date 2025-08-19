6 LIV Golfers who are being relegated ahead of the 2025 Team Championship ft. Anthony Kim

The LIV Golf League crowned its Individual Champion following the conclusion of the Indianapolis event while several players got relegated from the Tour. While Jon Rahm successfully defended his championship crown this year, notable players like Henrik Stenson, Anthony Kim and Andy Ogletree among others were relegated from the Saudi-backed league.

At the end of the final LIV event in Indianapolis, the players on the standings fell into three categories, Lock Zone, Open Zone and Drop or Relegation zone. While the Lock Zone offers golfers an opportunity to retain their spot in the league, Open Zone golfers could face potential release or trade among teams.

Joaquin Niemann, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson among others advanced to the next season whereas players like Tyrrell Hatton, Brooks Koepka, Lee Westwood and many others lie in the Open Zone.

Due to average performance throughout the season, golfers who rank 49 and below are being relegated from the league.

Six LIV golfers who were relegated from LIV Golf ft. Anthony Kim

1) Anthony Kim

Anthony Kim at the LIV Golf Andalucia - Source: Getty

Anthony Kim made a comeback to the golf world when he joined LIV in 2024 as a wild-card entry. He continued play as an individual for the 2025 season as well, but ended up being relegated after finishing consistently low on the leaderboard throughout the season.

2) Henrik Stenson

Henrik Stenson at the LIV Golf Korea - Source: Getty

Stenson, who led Majesticks GC alongside Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, finished 49th in the standings with 6.12 points after four Top 25 finishes across the season. He featured in all 13 LIV Golf events this season, but fell short in his bid to retain his LIV membership for next year.

3) Andy Ogletree

Andy Ogletree at the LIV Golf Chicago - Source: Getty

Ogletree wrapped up the season in 50th place with 5.53 points. He had four Top 25 finishes over the year and failed to secure his spot in the league for next year.

4)Mito Pereira

Mito Pereira at the LIV Golf Andalucia - Source: Getty

Pereira closed the season with 5.10 points after two Top 25 finishes from 13 events played. The Torque GC player ranked No.51 after LIV Indianapolis and faced relegation from the league.

5) Yubin Jang

Yubin Jang - LIV Golf Hong Kong - Source: Getty

Yubin Jang sits at the 53rd position with 1.28 points at the end of the season. His best finish came at the United Kingdom event, where he finished at T21, his second Top 25 finish of the season. Jang's stint in the league came to an early end as he only joined LIV this year.

6) Frederik Kjettrup

Kjettrup finished 57th in the LIV Golf standings and now faces an exit from the tour. He appeared in 12 out of 13 events this season with low finishes throughout the season. His best finish of T30 came at Mexico City.

