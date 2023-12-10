6 PGA golfers, including Jon Rahm, who took a U-turn and decided to join LIV Golf

Jon Rahm is the newest addition to the controversial LIV Golf as the Saudi-backed league continues to make a huge impact in men's professional golf.

The 2023 Masters champion decided to bid farewell to the iconic PGA Tour and cemented his name in the list of many prominent golfers who've done the same.

Lucrative contracts and additional deals are why many golfers have decided to make the switch. Let's look at 6 PGA Tour golfers who took a U-turn and joined LIV Golf.

6 prominent PGA Tour golfers who moved to LIV Golf including Jon Rahm

#1 Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day One(Image via Getty)

Brooks Koepka was a firm supporter of the PGA Tour and even took a shot at LIV Golf over their eccentric contracts and the golfers choosing money over golf. However, that changed when Koepka joined LIV Golf in 2022. He already has three wins under his belt including the tournaments at Jeddah (2022, 2023) and Orlando (2023).

Koepka also reacted to Jon Rahm joining the PIF-funded league on X (previously Twitter) and said he is looking forward to more Sunday battles between the two stalwarts.

#2 Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three (Image via Getty)

Bryson DeChambeau joined LIV Golf in 2022 and since then his net worth has taken a massive surge. The American golfer also dropped many hints and cryptic messages before his final move. Currently, he has two wins on the circuit one at Greenbrier (2023) and the other at Chicago (2023).

#3 Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day Three (Image via Getty)

Dustin Johnson is one of the few former PGA Tour golfers who was open to the idea of moving to LIV Golf. However, it wasn't until 2022 when he finally joined the new 54-hole format league. Dustin Johnson has performed exceptionally recently and even captains his team, the 4Aces GC.

#4 Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith 2023 Cathedral Invitational (Image via Getty)

Cameron Smith signed for LIV Golf on August 30, 2022 and was certainly their biggest catch at the time. Smith won the Players Championship and the Open Championship in 2022 cementing his place as one of the best in the world.

Smith also confessed that money was an important factor in helping him make the decision. The Australian golfer currently has a contract worth $100 million and was even on the list of the highest-paid golfers in the world.

#5 Henrik Stenson

Henrik Stenson LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day One (Image via Getty)

Henrik Stenson faced stern circumstances when he moved to LIV Golf. He was the European Ryder Cup captain but was immediately stripped of his captaincy when he decided to join the Saudi-backed league. Additionally, he also took a shot at the Ryder Cup following his admission to LIV Golf and spoke about his passion for the game.

#6 Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm DP World Tour Championship - Day One (Image via Getty)

Last but not least, Jon Rahm is the newest addition to LIV Golf and possibly the biggest. The Saudi-backed league has gone to great lengths to acquire the World No. 3 golfer and has offered him an estimated $300 million contract. Interestingly, he will also captain his team and will have possible ownership stakes in that team as well.

Previously Jon Rahm squashed all the rumors of him joining LIV Golf. However, now his decision has possibly changed the complete golf landscape in the entire world.