6 things you need to know about Ludvig Aberg ahead of 2023 Ryder Cup

Ludvig Aberg is probably going to be a name to know in the near future. The PGA Tour rookie has already made a name for himself and is one of the brightest talents on the Tour.

He was recently named in the European team for the Ryder Cup, and he's going to make his debut in a couple of weeks. Here are some interesting facts that you need to know about him.

Interesting things you might not have known about Ludvig Aberg

6) He and Jon Rahm have something in common

Ludvig Aberg did something only Jon Rahm has done

The Swedish is a former No.1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and won two straight Ben Hogan Awards. Only Jon Rahm has won that prestigious award in two consecutive seasons.

5) Ludvig Aberg once had an iconic caddie

During the 2022 Amateur Championship, Ludvig Aberg was fortunate enough to have six-time DP World Tour winner and fellow Swede Peter Hanson as his caddie.

He said via Golf Monthly:

"That was his first caddie assignment since '98, he said, when he caddied for his wife. I guess I'm a little blessed to have him carry my bag. Just having him around is great for us [the Swedish team]."

"Peter has had such a long and successful career on the tours, and his experiences together with coaching, it's just going to be great for us players. He's sitting on a whole lot of knowledge that we don't know about, so I'm really excited about getting to know him better," he added.

He is not a regular caddie for Aberg, though.

4) He started off hot

Ludvig Aberg started winning quickly

Ludvig Aberg did not take a lot of time to get his first pro victory. In fact, it took him just 75 days to do so.

At the 2023 Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre GC in Switzerland, the Swede birdied in four of the last five holes to earn a tight two-stroke victory, which earned him a pretty $459,000.

3) He's a historical golfer

Ludvig Aberg won the Texas Tech record eight times, and he became the first to clinched back-to-back Big 12 Conference Championship titles in 2022 and 2023.

He made history in 2023 by becoming the first player to earn direct access to the PGA Tour via a collegiate merit, finishing atop the 2023 PGA Tour University Ranking.

2) He's a Liverpool fan

Though Ludvig Aberg is from Sweden, where Victor Lindelof, Emil Forsberg, Jesper Karlsson, Alexander Isak and others play, he is a fan of Liverpool FC - a team who plays in the Premier League.

Sweden is home to teams like Goteborg, but Aberg prefers to support a team from England. Liverpool are currently third in the Premier League table, so they have a good chance to do well this season.

1) He's bilingual

Ludvig Aberg is bilingual

Ludvig Aberg speaks both English and Swedish. He also keeps track of his Strokes Gained metrics and writes everything down after every tournament to give him a chance to fully reflect on his performance.

He writes journal posts in both English and Swedish so that he can share them and talk with his coaches about his performance.