6 things about Tom Hoge as stated by his wife Kelly

Tom Hoge married his wife Kelly (O'Brien) Hoge in December 2017. Tom and Kelly competed in junior golf tournaments in Minnesota, and that's how they got to know more about each other.

Hoge was already a pro golf player and won on his debut on the PGA Tour Canada while he officially dated Kelly. They were in a long-distance relationship for some time before Kelly graduated and later joined Tom on his Korn Ferry Tour.

“Growing up from up north, we both share a lot of the same interests,” Kelly said as quoted by PGA Tour.com. “Our No. 1 passion is golf. … I know how hard he works and just to share that passion together, golf, is really what drew me to him."

Expand Tweet

Kelly has been her husband's caddie. She has never been afraid to give a reality check to her husband about his swings. She knows how difficult the game can be and its breakthroughs.

6 Things about Tom Hoge and more

1. Tom Hoge is the fourth PGA Tour player from North Dakota and the first since 2003.

2. He is an aggressive golfer and aims at flags.

3. Tom and Kelly love playing golf with each other, and their golf trip to Pebble Beach in July 2021 was one of their unforgettable vacations.

Tom Hoge at 2024 RBC Heritage - Round Two (Image via Getty)

4. Tom and Kelly met each other during their junior and amateur golf tournaments in Minnesota and were married in Marco Island, Florida, in 2017.

5. Tom was thrilled to be a co-winner of the 2021 RSM Birdies Fore Love Campaign since RSM offers a charitable commitment on behalf of the player with the maximum birdies through the first nine events of each season. He made a finish of 141, tied with Talor Gooch, and both golfers got $300,000 for charities.

6. Tom Hoge has contributed to several organisations throughout the years, including the Cullen Children's Foundation in Fargo, Gigi's Playhouse in Fargo, scholarship programmes for the Minnesota and North Texas Sections of the PGA, and Cooks Children's Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kelly said she’s still “pinching myself” after Tom’s win earlier this year at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, his first on the PGA TOUR. She's also happy to report that it helped people learn to pronounce his last name, according to PGA Tour.com.

Kelly said many people ask her if she discusses golf with Tom Hoge. She said she doesn't because it's like leaving the office and talking about work. However, she added that she always talks about the positives because golf is played in the mind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback