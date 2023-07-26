7 big-name golfers missing from the 2023 3M Open field

The PGA Tour now moves to TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, for the fifth edition of the 3M Open, which will take place from Thursday, July 27, to Sunday, July 30.

The 156-player field at the Twin Cities will be missing some top-ranked players. None of the top 10 players and only two of the top 20 will tee off this week.

While Cameron Young (15) and Tony Finau (19) are the only two top-20-ranked golfers featured at the TPC Twin Cities event, most of the big names will not be teeing off this week.

Given that the 3M Open is taking place just a week after the Open Championship and is not the designated elevated event, most of the top-ranked players have opted out of the event.

Here's a look at seven big players not playing in the 2023 3M Open.

Seven big players missing the 2023 3M Open

1) Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler at the 151st Open, Day Two

After making his worst finish of the year at last week's Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler has opted out of this week's 3M Open. Last week, Scheffler finished T23 at Royal Liverpool. It was his worst finish since the Genesis Invitational in February.

Scheffler has made cuts in every event this season and has a whopping 15 top-10 finishes in 20 starts.

2) John Rahm

Jon Rahm at the 151st Open, Day Four

Jon Rahm is another big name skipping this week's event on the PGA Tour's schedule. Rahm made a remarkable comeback in the last two rounds of the 151st Open last week to jump to finish as a joint runner-up at 7-under.

The Spaniard has won four titles this season and had two runner-up finishes. He only failed to make the cut at the Travelers Championship.

3) Rory McIlroy

McIlroy will not play at the 3M Open

Rory McIlroy has also opted out of this week's event after finishing T6 at last week's Open. This was his seventh straight top-10 finish on the PGA Tour.

After remaining winless on the Tour for most of the year, the 34-year-old golfer secured victory at the Genesis Scottish Open.

4) Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantaly hasn't won an event this season

After a disappointing outing at the Royal Liverpool, Patrick Cantlay has decided to skip this week. He finished T33 at the Open Championship.

The World No. 4 golfer has been winless this season, and his best result has been a runner-up finish at the Shriners Children's Open last year.

5) Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland during the 151st Open, Day Four

Viktor Hovland played the 3M Open in 2019, his only appearance so far at the event. This year is no different, as Hovland chose to skip the week after a T13 at the 151st Open.

The 25-year-old Norwegian claimed his first title of the season last month at the Memorial Tournament. He also finished joint runner-up at the PGA Championship.

Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler poses with the Rocket Mortgage Classic trophy

After featuring in the past two editions of the 3M Open, Rickie Fowler has opted out of this year's event.

Fowler has not managed to finish in the top 30 at the TPC Twin Cities. Earlier this month, he ended his PGA Tour title drought after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic in a playoff.

7) Max Homa

Max Homa during the Open Championship

Max Homa is another top-ranked player absent from this week's PGA Tour event. Homa finished T3 at the 2020 3M Open, his last appearance at the tournament.