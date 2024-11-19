7 big-name LIV Golfers back on the DP World Tour in 2025 ft. Jon Rahm

Several LIV golfers have reinstated their membership in the DP World Tour for the 2025 season. The Saudi Circuit players are banned from competing on the PGA Tour while they were fined on the European Tour for joining the breakaway series.

A few of the LIV golfers have finally reinstated their membership of the European Circuit for the upcoming season. This includes the names of some big stars, including Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm. Below are the top 7 golfers returning to the DP World Tour in 2025.

7 big-name LIV Golfers back on the DP World Tour in 2025

#1 Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm (Image Source: Getty)

Rahm competed on the DP World Tour in 2024 and has regained his membership for the upcoming season. He had played in four DP World Tour events this year, including the Paris Olympics, which is also counted as one of the events on the circuit.

He recorded some decent finishes, including runner-up at the Open de España, T7 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and sixth at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters.

#2 Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia (Image Source: Imagn)

Sergio Garcia was among the golfers who resigned from the DP World Tour after the circuit imposed fines on the LIV golfers. However, he has rejoined the series for the 2025 season.

As Garcia was not a member of the DP World Tour this year, he did not play in any of the European Tour events and has limited his golf outings to the Saudi Circuit and two Majors. Some of his good finishes this season are T12 at the US Open, winning the LIV Golf Andalucía event, and runner-up at the Mayakoba, Miami, and Chicago events on the Saudi Circuit.

#3 Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton (Image Source: Imagn)

Tyrrell Hatton wrapped up the 2024 European Tour at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, finishing in sixth place. He had a successful season on the circuit this year and will be back in 2025. The Englishman won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and was runner-up at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on the DP World Tour in 2024.

#4 Adrian Meronk

Adrian Meronk (Image Source: Imagn)

Adrian Meronk was among the four golfers who qualified for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship on the European Circuit in 2024 and he will also be returning to play on the circuit next year. The Polish golfer was the runner-up at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and recorded a solo eighth place at the ISPS Handa Australian Open and tenth at the Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour 2023-24 season.

#5 Dean Burmester

Dean Burmester (Image Source: Imagn)

Dean Burmester was phenomenal on the DP World Tour in the 2023-24 season. He won the Joburg Open and the Investec SA Open Championship and will be returning to the circuit in 2025. His other good finishes on the circuit were T12 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and T44 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

#6 Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann (Image Source: Imagn)

Joaquin Niemann had a remarkable year both on LIV Golf and on the DP World Tour. He will also be returning in 2025. On the Saudi Circuit, he won the season-opening Mayakoba event and the Jeddah event. Meanwhile, on the DP World Tour, he clinched victories at the ISPS Handa Australian Open and wrapped up the season with a T7 finish at the DP World Tour Championship.

#7 Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed (Image Source: Imagn)

Patrick Reed will also be returning to the DP World Tour in 2025. This season, he played in four tournaments on the circuit and recorded some decent finishes, with his best coming at the Open de España, where he tied for tenth. He recorded T13 at the BMW International Open and T29 at the Italian Open. He also played at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and tied for 35th place.

