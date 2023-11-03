7 golfers including Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, who own a private jet

Golf is considered one of the most luxurious sports in today's world. Golfers earn millions of dollars by competing in various tournaments in addition to earning fame.

Be it Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson, many golfers possess some of the most expensive things including a private jet. They use these planes to not only go for tours but to travel occasionally on holidays and vacations.

Seven of the top golfers who own a private jet

Below are the names of seven golfers who possess some of the most expensive private jets.

#1 Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods is a well-known figure in the golf world and has amassed an enormous fortune from the sport. The 82-time PGA Tour champion not only possesses many luxurious items but also the priciest private jet—a Gulfstream 550 that cost him $53 million. It enables him to carry up to 19 passengers to a distance of about 8000 miles.

#2 Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson is another name synonymous with golf. The 53-year-old has a Gulfstream V private jet worth $40 million. However, Phil Mickelson's jet is not as impressive as the one owned by Tiger Woods. It has a range of 7500 miles and can carry up to 18 passengers.

#3 Jack Nicklaus

Among the golfers who love Gulfstream planes is Jack Nicklaus. The Golden Bear has a Gulfstream III, which costs $37 million. Additionally, he also has Lears, Cessnas, Sabreliners, JetStars and more Gulfstreams. It should be emphasized that among all of his jets, the Gulfstream III is his favorite. He also knows how to fly these planes and helicopters.

#4 Rory Mcllroy

Rory Mcllroy has built a name for himself in the golf world thanks to his incredible talent. As one of the most popular golfers, the Irishman owns a Bombardier Challenger 605 costing $30 million.

#5 Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia of Spain also has a private jet, a Hawker 4000, which costs $23 million. Although the Hawker 4000 is a fantastic plane, its short production cycle demonstrates that it is not very popular.

#6 Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer's name cannot be overlooked while discussing golf. The original pro golfer has owned several private planes, his favorite being the Citation X, which costs $23 million.

#7 Greg Norman

The high-profile golfer, Greg Norman, is a big fan of private aircraft. He owns seven of them, including a Gulfstream V and a G550. His first private plane was a Lockheed JetStar costing $3 million.