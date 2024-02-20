 7 players to look out for at the Mexico Open at Vidanta 2024

The Mexico Open at Vidanta, the eighth event on the PGA Tour calendar, is scheduled from February 22 to 25 2024. Reigning champion Tony Finau is poised to defend his title and will be aiming to secure his first win of the 2024 season.

However, the American professional golfer is not alone in his desire to win the crown. The field is stacked with some of the top golfers on the circuit, all competing for the $8,100,000 prize.

Seven players to look out for at the Mexico Open at Vidanta

#1 Tony Finau

Currently ranked 24th in the OWGR, Tony Finau is the favored contender for the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Last year, Finau defeated Jon Rahm by a three-stroke margin.

He is looking to replicate the same in 2024 while also earning a whopping $1.458 million winner share and 500 FedEx Cup points.

#2 Nicolai Hojgaard

Ranked 33rd in the OWGR, Nicolai Hojgaard secured a T33 finish at the Mexico Open in 2023. He also had an excellent start to the 2024 season.

The Danish professional golfer placed second at the Farmers Insurance Open. He also finished in T7 in the DP World Tour's Hero Dubai Desert Classic and is one of the players to watch for at the upcoming tournament.

#3 Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo is presently ranked in the top 50 by OWGR and he is a strong contender in Vidanta. Last year, Grillo finished in the T5 position at the Mexico Open.

Additionally, he demonstrated strong form this season by finishing T7 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and T14 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Big things are thus expected from the 31-year-old golfer this time.

#4 Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox currently has +3500 odds to win for the Mexico Open tournament. Ranked 41 on the OWGR, the 37-year-old golfer has four DP World Tour victories; the most recent being at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.

He has played two PGA Tour events and two DP World Tour events in 2024. His best finish came at the Dubai Invitational when he finished T14 on the leaderboard. He stands out as a player to watch during the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

#5 Alexander Björk

Alexander Björk is another player to watch out for in the Mexico Open 2024. He has five professional victories to his record from various tours. Last year, he secured his PGA Tour card by finishing the season in 11th place at the Race to Dubai.

The Swedish professional golfer also gave an amazing performance at the American Express this season. He secured the T11 position on the leaderboard.

#6 Scott Stallings

Scott Stallings is currently under the top 30 on the FedExCup Points List. He has claimed victory in three PGA Tour events thus far, and winning the Mexico Open at Vidanta could mark the end of his nearly 10-year absence from the tour's winners circle.

The 38-year-old golfer has competed in four events this season, making the cut in two. His best finish was T25 in the Farmers Insurance Open.

#7 Brandon Wu

Brandon Wu has +3500 odds to win in the upcoming event. He boasts an impressive track record at the Mexico Open. Although he is currently sitting in the 126th position on OWGR and has never won any PGA Tour event, the 27-year-old golfer was in the solo third position in the 2023 Mexico Open, just two strokes behind Tony Finau.

Additionally, He also earned T2 in the 2022 Mexico Open, along with Finau and Kurt Kitayama. A solid performance by Wu might lead him to earn his first PGA Tour victory this weekend.