8 LIV Golf stars who made the cut at the PGA Championship 2025 feat. Jon Rahm

16 LIV Golfers competed at the PGA Championship 2025, but only eight made it to the final two rounds. On Friday, May 16, half of the contingent failed to finish above the cutline.

Ad

The conditions at Quail Hollow were tough, and the cutline reflected that. Following two rounds, the cutline at the PGA Championship 2025 was set at 1-over. Notable names like Ludvig Aberg and Sepp Straka missed the weekend. LIV Golf bigwigs like Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson also faced an early exit.

In this article, we take a look at the LIV Golf stars who made the cut at the PGA Championship 2025.

LIV Golfers who made the cut at the PGA Championship 2025

Ad

Trending

1) Richard Bland

Richard Bland (Image Source: Getty)

Richard Bland carded a 1-under 70 in the opening round and moved 12 spots up after shooting 69 on Day 2 at Quail Hollow. He is currently tied for 17th at 3-under.

Ad

2) Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm (Image Source: Imagn)

A pair of 70s helped Jon Rahm make the cut, and he sits tied for 27th after two rounds. He is six strokes off the lead and will look to close the gap in the remaining rounds.

Ad

3) Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau at the PGA Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Bryson DeChambeau started the week with an even-par 71 but played much better on Friday, jumping to T17 after a 3-under 68. He is looking for his second major title in one year.

Ad

4) David Puig

2025 PGA Championship - Round Two - Source: Getty

David Puig was on the verge of missing the cut as he was 3-over for the day with just four holes to go. He had bogeyed five of the last ten holes, and birdies had dried up. However, thankfully, he picked up two on the final three holes to make it inside the cutline.

Ad

5) TomMcKibbinn

Tom McKibbin at the PGA Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

LIV Golf's latest recruit carded 70 and 71 over the first two rounds to make the cut at the PGA Championship. He is one of the three Legion XIII players to have made it to the weekend.

Ad

6) Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia during the LIV Golf Korea (Image Source: Imagn)

Sergio Garcia carded 75 in the opening round and only needed a miracle to make the cut. The Spanish veteran brought his experience to work and fired a 68 to jump 50 spots and make the cut.

Ad

7) Tyrrell Hatton

Tyrrell Hatton at the PGA Championship (Image Source: Imagn)

Tyrrell Hatton had shot 68 in the first round but only carded 73 on Day 2. However, that was enough to make it to the weekend.

Ad

8) Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann (Image Source: Getty)

Joaquin Niemann had a similar story to Garcia, as he shot a 4-under 67 after a first-round 74 to make the cut this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More