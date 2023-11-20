8 LIV golfers who will tee off this week at dual DP World Tour events

The DP World Tour is nearing its climax with the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and the Joburg Open. Golf fans are eager to witness the presence of LIV Golf League members at both events.

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship is sanctioned by the PGA Tour Australasia, while the Joburg Open is sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour. Both events are co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour.

The Australian PGA Championship will host a distinguished field. It will include LIV golfers who earned their spots through various criteria, such as past champions and special invitations. Notable participants in this event include the 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith who will enter the tournament as one of the favorites.

It will be an ideal opportunity for players to prepare ahead of the ISPS Handa Australian seven days later. This move allows participants to gear up for another shot at teeing off in Scotland next year.

Simultaneously, the Joburg Open will see the participation of several LIV Golf League members - Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Dean Burmester.

The Joburg Open offers an added incentive. Schwartzel is a former Masters champion who secured victory at the inaugural LIV tournament. He will be a key player to watch out for.

The Joburg Open provides three spots for the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon, marking the beginning of The Open Qualifying Series for 2024.

Both events are scheduled to run from Thursday, November 23 to Sunday, November 26.

List of LIV golf players participating in the DP World Tour events

Captain Cameron Smith of Ripper GC walks from the third green during Day One of the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami (Image via Getty)

Fortinet Australian PGA Championship:

Cameron Smith (Former winner)

Marc Leishman (Invitation)

Joaquin Niemann (National spots)

Mito Pereira (National spots)

Laurie Canter (Finished between 117-123 in the 2023 Race to Dubai)

Joburg Open:

Charl Schwartzel (National spots)

Branden Grace (National spots)

Dean Burmester (National spots)