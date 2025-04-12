8-time PGA Tour winner says scores didn't indicate his 'solid' play after missing the cut at the Masters

This week marked Billy Horschel's 10th start at the Masters Tournament. He posted scores of 77 and 72 to total 5 over par over 36 holes. Unfortunately, he missed the cut by three strokes.

Shortly after completing the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament, Horschel shared a post on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, reflecting on his week. The American golfer stated that despite missing the cut, he was proud of how "solid" he played.

Horschel stated that the one key aspect in which he lacked in the first two rounds of the Masters Tournament was his putting. The PGA Tour star struggled to read the greens well and faced difficulty in maintaining accurate speed, which resulted in a three-putt on five occasions.

Here's what the 8-time PGA Tour winner had to say about his week at the Masters Tournament (via X @BillyHo_Golf):

"Sucks to miss the cut @TheMasters. Score doesn’t indicate how solid I played over 36 holes. Just didn’t score very well. 5 3 putts and played par 5s in +1. Putter was cold this week again. One of the positive takeaways from this week is mentally this is the best Masters I’ve ever had. Thank you for all the Go Gators and Gator Chomps this past week! Loved it!"

Despite the less than ideal finish, Billy Horschel was very grateful to have the opportunity to compete at one of the most prestigious stages of the sport.

Billy Horschel's 2025 Masters Scorecards

Here's a look at Billy Horschel's scorecards for the first two rounds of the 2025 Masters Tournament (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (5 over par - 77)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 6

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 6

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 5

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 6

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 5

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2 (even par - 72)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 5

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

