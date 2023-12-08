A glimpse into golfing regulations at Richmond Golf Club amid World War II

Richmond Golf Club is a historic golf club that has been around since 1891. The course is situated just nine miles from West London and serves as a great spot for many aspiring and professional golfers. It is believed that the golf course never stopped functioning during its history.

Interestingly, Richmond continued to operate during the tumultuous time of World War II as well. With the risk of life just around the corner, the management came up with a set of rules and regulations for the betterment of golfers now known as the infamous War Time rules. The temporary rules defined the passion for golf and solicited its place as the gentleman's game.

During the 1940s, the continent of Europe was engulfed in a war and there was massive gunfire and bombs. Keeping that in mind, the rules majorly centered around golfers defending themselves from the dangers of bombs falling out of the sky. The golfers were also allowed to retake their swing if it was affected by an explosion.

Additionally, there was also a rule for players to maneuver around the craters that were made during these explosions. The Richmond Golf Club also marked dangerous spots on the course with red flags to alert other golfers during their game.

Richmond Golf Club has an award-winning course with a rich history

Although the Richmond Golf Club was never used for a PGA Tour event or a Major Tournament, it is still regarded as one of the most iconic courses in the UK due to its rich history.

The course was originally designed by Tom Dunn and has been updated with a course par of 70. Currently, it is a private Members Club where many golfers can make their visits and even book it for various events.

According to their website, Richmond Golf Club has an award-winning golf course where each hole has been devised with great detail to the overall par rating. However, it's mostly known for its rich history and royal connections.

Queen Elizabeth was the patron of the golf club until she died in 2002. Prince Andrew, Duke of York, subsequently became Club Patron four years later. Additionally, the club also hosts the Don Memorial Challenge Cup, which is among the oldest golf competitions in London.