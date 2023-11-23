A glimpse into the Thanksgiving celebrations of LPGA stars ft. Nelly Korda, Michelle Wie West

LPGA Tour stars are still celebrating the end of the 2023 season and are currently in the midst of Thanksgiving. Nelly Korda and Michelle Wie West are among those who got an early start on their messages allegorical to the date.

Korda posted these two Thanksgiving Day reels on her Instagram account in which she is seen preparing the Christmas tree. Michael Bublé's 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' can be heard playing in the background.

Nelly Korda (Image via Instagram @nellykorda).

The day before, Nelly Korda participated in a party to celebrate with her sister Jessica, also an LPGA Tour star. Other LPGA Tour players present at the celebration included Megan Khang and Alison Lee.

Michelle Wie West, meanwhile, took advantage of the day to post a reel with tips on how to protect pets during the festivities on her Instagram account. The post shows a series of foods that can be harmful to pets.

Posted by Michelle Wie West (Image via Instagram @michellewiewest).

Jessica Korda also took to Instagram to congratulate her fans on the festive day. A similar post was made by Lexi Thompson, who took advantage of the day to work out at the gym.

Meghan Khang also greeted her fans with a post on her Instagram reels. The image she posted contains floral ornaments and the phrase "Happy Thanksgiving Everyone."

Messege from Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson (left), and messege from Megan Khang (right). (Image via Instagram).

Other Thanksgiving celebrations in the golf world

Thanksgiving is a celebration widely related to golf. Thousands of fans take advantage of this holiday to celebrate by playing a round of golf before the traditional dinner.

The LPGA Tour, PGA Tour and LIV Golf all greeted their fans with social media posts related to the day. So did the United States Golf Association (USGA).

Players from all circuits also congratulated their fans through social networks. Max Homa, Michael S. Kim and Justin Thomas were some notable examples of the same.

The specialized golf media have been unanimous in congratulating their audience for the day, using different social media platforms. NUCLR GOLF, Golf Digest and Golf Channel, as well as golf reporters and writers such as Justin Ray, Ron Mintz and Amanda Rose, all sent their messages to fans to mark the occasion.