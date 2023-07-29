A look at golf's top 10 most unusual putters of all time

In the field of golf, imagination and invention have always played an important part. Golf equipment manufacturers are constantly striving to push the boundaries of traditional design, from novel club designs to game-changing innovations.

Over the years, putters in particular have seen several unique and strange innovations. This list will look at the top 10 most peculiar putters in golf history, which not only drew attention for their unusualness but also challenged the way we think about putting.

#1 Odyssey Backstryke

Odyssey Backstryke (Image via Into the Grain)

The Odyssey Backstryke caused a stir when it hit the market due to its backward shaft design. The shaft is attached to the rear of the putter head, aligning the golfer's hands forward of the clubface. This unique configuration is said to enhance alignment and create a smoother putting stroke for some players.

#2 Ice Block

Taking the concept of perimeter weighting to the extreme, the ICE BLOCK putter features a solid block of stainless steel construction. The large, heavy block moves most of the putter's weight to the perimeter, providing impressive stability and minimizing twisting upon impact. This design aims to improve accuracy, especially for golfers who struggle with consistent strokes.

#3 Bryson DeChambeau Side Saddle

Known for his analytical approach to the game, Bryson DeChambeau once experimented with side saddle putting. While this unconventional stance did not gain widespread popularity, it sparked interest and debate among golf enthusiasts. The stance involved facing the hole sideways and using a putter with an extremely upright shaft, aiming to reduce wrist movement during the stroke.

#4 Scotty Cameron Futura

Scotty Cameron's Futura putter series pushes the boundaries of traditional putter design. With its futuristic appearance, multiple alignment lines, and extensive use of high-tech materials, the Futura line aims to maximize stability and forgiveness, helping golfers achieve more consistent results on the greens.

#5 Axis -1 Eagle

The AXIS-1 Eagle putter challenges the conventional weight distribution by positioning the center of gravity (CG) perfectly in line with the axis of the shaft. This unique design aims to minimize face rotation during the putting stroke, providing golfers with greater accuracy and control.

#6 LAB Golf Directed Force

The LAB Golf Directed Force putter introduces an innovative armlock design that helps golfers maintain a more stable and repeatable putting stroke. The shaft attaches to the golfer's leading forearm, promoting a pendulum-like motion, resulting in improved accuracy and distance control.

#7 Orion Blackhawk

The Orion Blackhawk putter boasts an unconventional y-shaped design that stands out from traditional putters. This unique shape redistributes the weight and increases the MOI, offering golfers better forgiveness and stability on off-center hits.

#8 Odyssey Flip Face

The Odyssey Flip Face putter features a novel concept - an adjustable face that allows golfers to switch between two different face inserts. One side offers a firmer feel for fast greens, while the other side provides a softer feel for slower greens. This versatility gives golfers an advantage when adapting to various green conditions.

#9 Nike OZ 6, Cleveland Smart Square Stubby, Ping Doc 17

These three putters share the list as they represent unique designs from renowned manufacturers. The Nike OZ 6, with its distinctive pyramid-shaped alignment aid, offers visual aid to improve aim and accuracy.

The Cleveland Smart Square Stubby features two squares on the club head to assist golfers with proper alignment. The Ping Doc 17, designed by the legendary Karsten Solheim, features extreme heel-toe weighting, making it one of the most forgiving putters in golf history.

#10 CURE RX5

CURE RX5 Putter (Image via Golf Magazine)

The CURE RX5 putter stands out for its unconventional shape and design. Its high-MOI (Moment of Inertia) design incorporates a large wing-like rear section, promoting stability and forgiveness.

This putter is known for helping golfers maintain a more consistent putting stroke, especially on off-center hits, leading to improved overall accuracy.

These 10 odd putters in golf demonstrate the game's ongoing search for innovation and development. These out-of-the-box innovations have challenged the status quo and given golfers new options to fit their individual putting tastes and styles.