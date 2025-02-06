"A step in the right direction", "Mickey Mouse league gets exemptions": Fans react to LIV Golf players' new path to the US Open

Following a decision from the United States Golf Association (USGA), LIV Golf players have been granted access to Major championships, drawing mixed reactions from fans online. One of the top three players on the Saudi-based league's leaderboard will receive an exemption to play in the 2025 US Open.

Since LIV Golf's inception in 2021, the league has appealed to the USGA to earn its players' Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. Their request has been denied, as the circuit's tournaments are required to be 72 holes compared to its 54-hole format. These points play a crucial role in giving LIV Golf players opportunities to play in Major championships.

With LIV Golf's format, players were unable to gain points and maintain their OWGR rankings, due to which they did not get invites to the Majors. The USGA's new ruling has drawn mixed reactions from fans, with one writing:

"One is not enough, but a step in the right direction."

Another fan pointed out that LIV Golf's 54-hole tournament format was not grounds for qualifying for 72-hole Major tournaments. The X user also sarcastically posed the question of Tiger Woods' virtual 15-hole TGL league gaining exemption.

The golf enthusiast wrote:

"What next TGL players get an exemption? How does a mickey mouse league get exemptions to a major. They don’t even play full tournaments."

All the LIV Golf players will compete for one spot at the Major tournament, and fans feel the opportunity is limited. However, they are certain that it's a step in the right direction for the game.

A fan commented:

"1 spot is better than none."

Here are a few other fan reactions to LIV Golf players gaining full exemption into the 2025 US Open:

"They need more [exemption spots]. If they don't put together the best field it devalues the whole tournament," said a fan.

A golf enthusiast commented, "It should be more. This is too little, but I respect that this is just the beginning."

"This was inevitable. The MAJORS need to attract the best players in the world," stated an X user.

While the topic of LIV Golf's players gaining entry into Major tournaments continues to be a hot topic in the golf community, fans are eager to watch their Saudi-based league's favorite player compete on one of golf's biggest stages.

LIV Golf's CEO reacts to USGA's US Open exception

Scott O'Neil took over as the CEO of LIV Golf a few months ago after Greg Norman stepped down. O'Neil issued a statement via the golf league on February 5, expressing his gratitude to the USGA.

He said (via LIV Golf):

"We’re pleased that the USGA has formally created a new exemption for LIV Golf players to compete in the U.S. Open and appreciate Mike Whan's leadership and commitment to growing the game of golf. Every golf fan in the world longs to see the greatest players in the world competing on golf’s biggest stages at the majors. LIV Golf is committed to working hand in hand with golf’s governing bodies to elevate the sport in all corners of the world."

One LIV Golf player will be awarded an exception into the 2025 US Open if not otherwise exempt. The player must be within the top 3 on LIV Golf's rankings by May 19, 2025, to qualify for a spot at Oakmont in June

