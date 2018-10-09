Aadil Bedi 17 year old teenager all set to make his debut as a professional golfer at the Panasonic Open at DGC Delhi

Aadil Bedi - Debuting his professional Golfing Career at the Panasonic Open

Mumbai, 9th October: Seventeen year old Aadil Bedi is all set to make his Debut as a professional golfer on the Asian tour at the Panasonic Open to be held at Delhi Golf Club, New Delhi from 25-28 October 2018. He will be seen rubbing shoulders with golf icons Jeev Milkha Singh, Shiv Kapoor , Jyoti Randhawa and Arjun Atwal.

Aadil has clocked 10230 hours of golf practice in his 292 outings in national and international matches and he has won 171 medals/ trophies for the country so far. He’s won the Indian Merit at the Indian Golf Union circuit 4 times at the age of 10, 12, 14 and 17. Recently at the Asian Games in Jakarta, he led the field for first 3 days and missed the medal by few shots and finished at T13.

Aadil said, “ I have decided to turn professional so that I can qualify for the Olympics 2020 and represent my country. PGTI and the Asian Tour have been kind enough to allow me to play a couple of events before Q school which is my next goal to secure a full card for the PGTI and Asian Tour.”

He further added, “I am truly grateful for all the support that the Virat Kohli Foundation has given me until now and am looking forward to going to the USA for a one month advance psychology and golf training course in April after my class 12 board exams.”

Aadil has already represented the country at the highest level in his Amateur career including at the Eisenhower Cup, SSG – BLR Singapore International Amateur Championship (Winner), World Star of Junior Golf in the United States, Malaysian Amateur Championship (Team Runner Up), British Amateur Championship and Australian Masters of Amateur. He also did very well in Take Solution Masters scoring 7 under and finished T23 on an Asian Tour event.

Career highlights:

Played 292 junior and Amateur Matches in his 13 year Amateur career and won 171 Medals/trophies for the country.

Clocked 10230 hours of practice and represented country in all the Elite/Major Amateur matches of the world including Asian games, British Amateur, Australian Masters of Amateur, Singapore Amateur and Eisenhower Cup, Ireland.

Best Amateur matches: Winner of SSG BLR Singapore international Amateur championship and world star of junior golf at Las Vegas United States in May 2017. Winner of Western Indian Amateur championship and runner of Telengana Amateur championship in 2017

After leading the Asian game for first 3 days missed the medal by whisker and finished 13th position

Was number one player in country’s merit list at the age 10, 12 ,14 and 17 in Indian Golf Union (IGU) Circuit in his age category