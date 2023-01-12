The 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship starts Thursday at the Grand Reserve Golf Club in Puerto Rico. It will feature 108 players representing 28 countries and territories.

The winner of one of the most important amateur events in the world will earn a spot at the Masters, the Open Championship, the British Amateur Championship and the U.S. Amateur.

Here's a look at the five golfers whom everyone will keep an eye on at the event.

1. Aaron Jarvis, Cayman Islands

Aaron Jarvis is the defending champion at LAAC

Jarvis is the defending champion at the Latin America Amateur Championship. No one has won the Championship twice in a row.

There has never been a back-to-back winner at LAAC, and Jarvis has a chance to create history. He doesn't shy away from practicing hard. As per Runnin' Rebels assistant A.J. McInerney, Jarvis' caddie at The Masters, "he never sleeps."

Jarvis, who is ranked 292nd in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, also made the cut at the Open Championship.

Last year, Jarvis was ranked 1,669th when he became the first Caribbean champion in Championship history.

2. Fred Biondi, Brazil

Fred Biondi is one of the favourites for the LCAA 2023

Fred Biondi is ranked 18 is the top-ranked amateur at the Grand Reserve Golf Club. Biondi was close to winning the Championship last year but was one stroke short of a possible playoff against Jarvis.

The University of Florida senior won twice for the Gators, claimed First Team All-America honors, and tied at 20 at the NCAA individual championship. The possibility of Biondi winning the LAAC is very high but he will need to conquer the nerves that hindered him at the last moment.

Last year, Biondi said it was tough for him to be surrounded by people and cameras for the first time.

With two college wins, reaching R 32 in US Amateur, having four top 20 finishes and also playing at the U.S. Open, Biondi has been in great form since last year's Championship.

3. Alvaro Ortiz, Costa Rica

Alvaro Ortiz is one of the oldest amateur competing at LAAC

Although most of the field at LAAC is younger, it does have a few veterans competing. Alvaro Ortiz, 54, has appeared in every edition of the tournament and came close to winning it in 2017 but fell short by one shot from entering the playoff.

Interestingly, his namesake won the Latin America Amateur Championship in 2019 but it was Mexican Alvaro Ortiz who has now turned pro. Ortiz has won 29 times as an amateur in Costa Rica. It will be interesting to see how the veteran plays in the event.

4. Kelvin Hernandez, Puerto Rico

Peurto Rican fans will be hoping for local boy Kelvin Hernandez to do well

Kelvin Hernandez is a local boy and is one of the favorites for the LAAC. Before coming to the event, the 17-year-old Hernandez has already won the Caribbean Junior Amateur and Amateur Championship, and prevailed at the Michelob Ultra Golf Tour Event 7 just two months ago.

At 389th in the amateur rankings, Hernandez is not really the favorite, him being the local boy makes him the underdog.

5. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina

Fernandes de Oliveira is coming to Peurto Rico after winning South American Champion

Mateo Fernandes is a South American Amateur champion and had a ninth-place finish at last year's NCAA championships. Senior at Arkansas, Fernandes led his international team to beat the Americans in the Arnold Palmer Cup.

