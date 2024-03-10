Abraham Ancer’s girlfriend‘s former job at $58,630,000,000 automobile giant you probably didn't know about

Nicole Curtright is best known in the golf world for being the girlfriend of Abraham Ancer. However, the young woman has also been a successful executive with experience at a $58,630,000,000 automobile giant i.e. Porsche. As per companiesmarketcap.com, Porsche's net worth is currently $58.63 billion.

Abraham Ancer's girlfriend worked as a Digital Marketing Planner at Porsche, based in Plano, Texas. Curtright worked for the Italian multinational from 2019 to 2023. Among her responsibilities were different tasks associated with brand image, marketing campaigns, coordination of sponsorship activities and other associated activities.

Curtright has spent most of her professional career in the automotive industry. According to her LinkedIn profile, prior to working for Porsche she had worked as Client Coordinator for Ferrari (2015-2017), and in a similar role for Lamborghini (2017-2019).

From April 2023 to date, Abraham Ancer's girlfriend is working as Social Marketing Manager for Park Place Dealerships. This is a car dealership based in Irving, Texas.

In this new professional role, Nicole Curtright is dedicated to the management of the brand on all social networks, including the strategy of increasing the company's online presence.

Curtright also shows on her LinkedIn profile that she is a graduate of The Art Institutes in Atlanta, Georgia, where she studied from 2015 to 2019. There she earned a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts - BFA.

Abraham Ancer's girlfriend's profile also states that she volunteers with the PGA TOUR Wives Association and the American Cancer Society.

Nicole Curtright and Abraham Ancer began dating in 2019 and their relationship extends to the present day. Curtright has been spotted accompanying Ancer at numerous tournaments, including when he won the 2021 WGC - FedEx St. Jude Invitational on the PGA Tour.

Abraham Ancer in LIV Golf Hong Kong and more

The 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong was Abraham Ancer's first victory on that circuit. The Mexican joined the league managed by Greg Norman in 2022 and is part of the Fireballs GC team, captained by Sergio Garcia.

Ancer started off with two good first rounds of 7 under and 8 under in Hong Kong. However, after getting only 2 over in the third round, he had to play a three-way playoff against Paul Casey and Cameron Smith.

He managed to make a birdie on the first extra hole, winning his first LIV Golf title. The Mexican's career on that circuit includes four other Top 10s in 23 individual tournaments played.

Prior to joining LIV Golf, Ancer played on several circuits, including the PGA Tour. In the latter, he won the 2021 WGC - FedEx St. Jude Invitational. His professional wins include the 2023 PIF Saudi International, the 2018 Australian Open, the 2015 Nova Scotia Open and a gold medal at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile.