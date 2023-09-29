“According to Phil Mickelson it doesn’t matter as there’s no money”: Ryder Cup fans react as Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood celebrate Europe’s start

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood sealed the fourth victory for Team Europe on the opening day of the Ryder Cup. They defeated the United States' pair of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay in the final foursome match on Friday morning at the Marco Simone Golf Country Club in Rome.

In a video shared by the Ryder Cup Europe on X/Twitter, after their stunning victory, McIlroy was seen jumping and hugging his partner Fleetwood.

The emotions were totally scattered all over the arena as Team Europe ended the morning foursomes matches with a 4-0 lead against the defending championship.

The comment section saw fans congratulating Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. Meanwhile, one of the fans took a sly dig at Phil Mickelson. He claimed that, according to the six-time major champion, the win does not matter as there is no money to win.

The comment read:

"According to mickelson it doesn’t matter tho as there's no money to win"

Another fan replied to the aforementioned commenter that it would be a joke on him if he considered that the claimed six-time major champion's quote was real.

Note: As far as the quote is concerned, there is no source claiming that Phil Mickelson has ever said that.

There was a fan who asked if Team Europe could lose a couple of matches so that the tournament could go on until Sunday. However, he calls the host's performance sensational so far.

A user wrote that Rory McIlroy was leading the charge for Team Europe. He mentioned that the hosts have been dominant so far and questioned if they are witnessing a European takeover at the 44th edition of the Ryder Cup.

Fans were seemingly happy for Team Europe. They praised Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood and congratulated them on their victories.

Here are some top comments from the fans on X/Twitter:

How has Team Europe performed so far in the Ryder Cup?

It is noteworthy that only four foursome matches have been successfully concluded on day one of the 44th edition of the prestigious biennial event. And the team Europe has portrayed sheer dominance at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

They have won all four matches at the Ryder Cup, and below are the results of each foursome match:

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 4 & 3

Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland vs. Max Homa and Brian Harman

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 4 & 3

Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka vs. Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 2 & 1

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood vs. Scottie Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 2 & 1

The next match of the Ryder Cup will be a fourballs match between Team Europe's Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton against Team United States' Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.