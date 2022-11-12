“Actually the same person” - Tweet shows the impeccable similarity between Charlie Woods and Rory McIlroy’s swing

Charlie Woods, son of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, has been in the headlines for quite a while now. A video of the 13-year-old's swing while playing at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championships in Coushatta has attracted fans' attention worldwide. Fans compared his swing to world no. 1 Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

Charlie finished in 11th place in the 12-13 age category, 14 shots behind the winner, Cole Kim. He was a little inconsistent as compared to his last appearance in July, shooting 72,69 and 71 in three rounds to finish 1-under-par for the 54-hole tournament.

On Thursday, CBS Sports released a side-by-side video of Charlie and Rory hitting the driver and their style of swing is nearly identical.

Both Charlie Woods and Rory were seen using a free-flowing, powerful swing action, something which Rory is famous for. While transitioning, Rory keeps his right arm in front of his chest and for most of his backswings, he squats and rotates aggressively. So, from wide stances and takeaways to squats, arm movements, and finishes, Charlie and Rory's swing style is matched to a considerable extent.

Popular podcast Fore Play took to Twitter to share a fascinating video featuring Charlie and Rory and wrote:

"These are actually the same person"

Charlie Woods may feature in the 2022 PNC Championships

The Northern Irishman has one of the best swings not only on the PGA Tour but also in the overall sport. He is one of the best drivers of the ball since Tiger Woods, which helped him ascend to the world no. 1 rank. The way he shifts the load on his legs while transitioning, his wide takeaway, and his full extension impact are key unique factors in his swing.

Charlie Woods' physicality has changed significantly compared to when he was last seen at the 2021 PNC Championships with his father. He looks taller and a lot more muscular now. The father-son duo fell short by two strokes to John Daly and his son to finish as runners-up.

Post the championship, Tiger Woods shared his views on Charlie's game.

He said:

“Now as we have a better understanding of the game and how much the ground plays an important part in it, the legs and how they work, Charlie’s swing is different than mine. He uses his legs way better than I ever did, and probably still do. But that’s just the evolution of learning the game.”

Not only his physique, but Charlie Woods' game has also improved considering his recent performance in July. At the NBIII Junior National Golf Championship at Mission Inn Resort in Howey, he posted his career's best round score by finishing at 4 under 68 in the final round.

Looking at his game, even Rory McIlroy showered praise for the prodigy and said:

"I have practiced with him a couple of times and I can say it is impressive to see him swing and think he is only 13 years old."

Given that Rory McIlroy is Tiger Woods' business partner, Charlie looks like he is getting some lessons from the top-ranked golfer.

The father-son duo of Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods can next be seen at the 2022 PNC Championships scheduled for December.

