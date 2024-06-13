Adam Hadwin’s wife details why the 2024 US Open course is unexpectedly ‘frightening’

Adam Hadwin has teed off at the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst Golf Course No. 2. As expected, the golf course is daunting with plenty of challenges, especially on the greens. Hence, all the golfers were cautious and tried their best to get used to the difficulties during the practice rounds.

Golfers such as Tiger Woods have mentioned the greens as the most challenging part of the course at Pinehurst. And that's what is being witnessing in the ongoing round one of the 2024 US Open. However, Adam Hadwin's wife jokingly tweeted, highlighting why Pinehurst Golf Course No. 2 is frightening.

"Another thing I was not expecting from Pinehurst number 2 is how frightening the squirrels are out here. My gosh," tweeted Jessica Hadwin.

She is following her husband at Pinehurst Golf Course No. 2 as he is competing in the 2024 US Open. And while following him, Jessica might have probably seen squirrels on the course, usually a common sight there.

Meanwhile, Jessica Hadwin is one of the most active WAGs on X. She posts regular updates and gives hilarious takes on the game and overall life.

Recap of Adam Hadwin's first round at the 2024 US Open

Adam Hadwin had an unimpressive start to his third Major Championship of the year. He carded 6 bogeys and two birdies to score 74 and remain +4 after day one. He teed off in the morning session along with Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson.

Hadwin started his round with a couple of bogeys on the first two holes but made a comeback with a birdie on the par-5, 5th hole. However, this was his only birdie on the front nine as he began his back nine with three consecutive bogeys and eventually finished his round with a birdie on the final hole.

Adam Hadwin struggles to get going in round one of the 2024 US Open

On most holes, it was the greens creating trouble not just for Adam Hadwin but other golfers as well. A slight misjudgment in the putt or landing of the ball on the green is rolling it back or taking it to the other side.

Even though his record on the PGA Tour this year has been decent, Hadwin has struggled to produce an impactful performance, especially in a Major Championship.

In the 16 events played this year, the 36-year-old has missed four cuts and made 5 top 10 finishes. Hadwin's best finish in 2024 came last week at the Muirfield Golf Village in the Memorial Tournament. Hadwin finished solo 3rd in the event on a challenging course.

Hence, fans expected a better start for the 36-year-old Canadian golfer in the 2024 US Open. However, he seems to have struggled his way through Pinehurst Golf Course No. 2.