Adam Scott joins PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council amid LIV Golf rumors

Adam Scott is all set to join the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council for 2023. The Australian golfer on Friday (January 13) announced that he agreed to join the 16-player committee.

The committee consults and makes recommendations to the tour’s Policy Board and tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. The move comes amid rumors linking him with the controversial LIV Golf.

Scott, who has strong opinions on the PGA Tour, is now a part of the Player Advisory Council. With two decades of experience, the 42-year-old seems like a strong pick for the American tour for its betterment.

The PAC, which was set up as a step between the PGA Tour board and the players, is currently dealing with issues including player defections to LIV. It is safe to assume that Scott will have a strong role on the committee. He himself has opened up about the Saudi-backed series and the radical changes it has brought forth in the golf world.

It is pertinent to note that Adam Scott was offered a deal to join LIV Golf by fellow Aussie Greg Norman. However, he declined the offer. He has now reassured his commitment to the PGA by joining the PAC.

Adam Scott stoked about joining PGA Tour's PAC

Adam Scott joined the PGA Tour in 2003 and has 14 victories and 28 worldwide titles under his belt. He also became Australia's first Masters champion when he lifted the trophy in 2012. The golfer is now ready for a new role in his career.

Opening up about the development, Scott said that he was looking forward to contributing to the tour. He stated that he was “more interested in what the tour is planning” to do regarding issues, including the legal fight against LIV Golf.

Speaking at the Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club in Hawaii, Adam Scott said:

“I'm more interested in what the tour is planning on doing with the tour than how we're fighting a lawsuit. I couldn’t care less about that to be honest… I'm more interested in what the future of the tour looks like. I convinced myself that it was worth diving into that to see what's going on.”

Scott sounded optimistic about the PGA Tour’s direction. The world No. 37 player recently called for an increase in prize money for golfers. He also seems impressed by the several high-paying “elevated” events identified this year and the Player Impact Program.

However, the golfer also noted that there was no need to dig further into his decision to join the PAC. Adam Scott said:

“I think seeing Rory [McIlroy] taking a leadership role, I feel, potentially, like a few other notable players—if I can call myself a notable player—can assist him moving things in the direction it seems to be.”

He continued:

“It's an important time for the tour to kind of map out the next decade and beyond, what playing the PGA Tour kind of is working towards and what that looks like. As well as everyone out here probably wants to know, full schedule and beyond. But it is a critical, critical … it's just a time of change. And, yeah, big decisions are going to be made and they need to be the right ones."

The full list of the Player Advisory Council is expected to be announced by the PGA Tour in the coming days.

