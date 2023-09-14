Adrian Meronk's strong start at 2023 BMW PGA Championship raises questions about Europe Ryder Cup Captain's picks 

Adrian Meronk was curiously left off the European team for the Ryder Cup, with captain Luke Donald choosing to go with other players instead. Meronk has been in good form, and his BMW PGA Championship start this weekend is adding fuel to that fire.

Meronk came out firing on all cylinders, shooting five under par. That alone is enough to say that he should have been more of a Ryder Cup consideration, in addition to how one of Donald's chosen men is off to a cold start.

Meronk began the first round shooting five under par. Nicolai Hojgaard, a young golfer primed for his first-ever Ryder Cup experience this month, was selected as a captain's choice. He began the BMW PGA at four over, so he was nine full strokes worse than Meronk.

Meronk didn't take the snub well, venting his frustrations in a press conference. There's a belief that the Polish golfer, who was almost an automatic qualifier anyway, would have easily been named had he spent more time on the DP World Tour than the PGA.

He was a member of the PGA Tour, which didn't help his European Ryder Cup points. He slipped out of the automatic qualifiers and was then left off entirely.

Adrian Meronk blasts snub from Ryder Cup

The golfer, who has experience in these events and has been in pretty good form, was a shocking snub. The Americans had their fair share of snubs, but many felt that this was inexcusable. He himself isn't too happy about it.

Adrian Meronk was frustrated

Adrian Meronk vented his frustrations, according to Talk Sport:

"Obviously, it’s a hard one to swallow. I thought I’d done enough to be on that team but it is what it is. I wish them good luck and I will just focus on my game and move forward."

He continued, saying he thoroughly expected to be named to the team:

“I was expecting a call because they told me they were going to call regardless and I was in quite a good mood to be honest. I was on the train coming from Switzerland. I’d had a nice finish and I was in shock."

Obviously, it has motivated Adrian Meronk to achieve new heights, and he could be playing with a serious chip on his shoulder moving forward.