AIG Women's Open 2025: Featured groups for Round 1 ft. Lydia Ko & Nelly Korda

8The AIG Women's Open is the LPGA Tour's next stop after the completion of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, where Lottie Woad won the tournament with 21 under in total. The tournament will take place from Jul 31–Aug 3 at the Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, flaunting a purse of $9.5 million.

The AIG Women's Open has a star-studded field welcoming top-tier golfers like Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and others. Here's a list of five featured groups for the tournament:

5 featured groups at the AIG Women's Open

1) Ariya Jutanugarn, Nelly Korda, Angel Yin

Ariya Jutanugarn, Nelly Korda, and Angel Yin will tee off at 1:16 pm at the AIG Women's Open. Last year, Korda finished at T2 at the same tournament with 5 under in total. This year, Korda’s best finishes were a second-place finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and a T2 at the U.S. Women's Open after scoring 18 under and 5 under, respectively. On the other hand, Yin finished at T10 at the 2024 AIG Women's Open, and this year, she won the Honda LPGA Thailand. Jutanugarn's best finish in 2025 was that she finished at T2 at The Chevron Championship with a 7 under.

2) Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, Lottie Woad

Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, and Lottie Woad will play at 12:54 pm. Last year, Ko won the AIG Women's Open, and this year, she won the HSBC Women's World Championship with a total score of 13 under. This year, Vu’s best finish was a second-place finish at the Ford Championship after scoring 22 under. Lottie Woad, who made her pro debut this year, won the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open and became the second golfer in three years to win an LPGA event in her first year.

3) Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee, Charley Hull

Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee, and Charley Hull will start at 8:31 am. Hull finished at T20 at the 2024 edition of the AIG Women's Open with a total score of 1 over. This year, her best finish was a T4 at the HSBC Women's World Championship after scoring 7 under. In 2025, Lee’s best finish came at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, where she won the tournament with 4 under. Thitikul won the Mizuho Americas Open in 2025 with 17 under in total.

4) Jin Young Ko, Madelene Sagstrom, Megan Khang

Jin Young Ko, Madelene Sagstrom, and Megan Khang will tee off at 12:32 pm. Ko’s best finish was a second-place finish at the Founders Cup after scoring 17 under. Her best finish was a T4 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Khang’s best finish was a T3 at the Founders Cup. Sagstrom's best finish this year was a T14 at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic with 10 under.

5) Ayaka Furue, Jin Hee Im, Linn Grant

Ayaka Furue, Jin Hee Im, and Linn Grant will tee off at 12:43 pm. Furue’s best finish in 2025 was that she finished at T2 at the HSBC Women's World Championship. Grant’s best finish in 2025 was a T3 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Jin Hee Im's best finishes in 2025 were a T4 at the HSBC Women's World Championship and a T4 at the Founders Cup.

