AIG Women's Open 2025 odds and bets explored

The AIG Women's Open will take place from Thursday, July 31, to Sunday, August 3, at Royal Porthcawl in Porthcawl, Wales. The final major of the year will be a star-studded affair with all the top names returning to action.
While the AIG Women's Open 2025 field has top stars like Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Jeeno Thitikul, and Ruoning Yin, it is rookie Lottie Woad who has emerged as the tournament favorite. The English star, who won the Women's Scottish Open in her first pro start last Sunday, is the oddsmakers' choice for this week.
Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda, and Minjee Lee are among the other top favorites at Royal Porthcawl. Surprisingly, defending champion Lydia Ko isn't even among the top ten favorites.
AIG Women's Open 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the AIG Women's Open 2025 (As per bet365):
- Lottie Woad: 6
- Jeeno Thitikul: 10
- Nelly Korda: 12
- Minjee Lee: 16
- Ariya Jutanugarn: 22
- Angel Yin: 22
- Miyuu Yamashita: 25
- Hyo Joo Kim: 25
- Celine Boutier: 25
- Hye Jin Choi: 25
- Lydia Ko: 28
- Somi Lee: 30
- Ruoning Yin: 30
- Mao Saigo: 33
- Hae Ran Ryu: 40
- Jin Young Ko: 40
- Akie Iwai: 40
- Lauren Coughlin: 40
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 40
- Esther Henseleit: 60
- Jennifer Kupcho: 60
- Charley Hull: 45
- Megan Khang: 45
- Leona Maguire: 45
- Ayaka Furue: 50
- Andrea Lee: 50
- Rio Takeda: 55
- Jin Hee Im: 55
- Hyunjo Yoo: 66
- Sakura Koiwai: 66
- Sei Young Kim: 66
- Madelene Sagstrom: 66
- Stephanie Kyriacou: 66
- Brooke Henderson: 66
- Nasa Hataoka: 66
- Chisato Iwai: 70
- Yealimi Noh: 70
- A Lim Kim: 70
- Carlota Ciganda: 70
- Chanettee Wannasaen: 75
- Mi Hyang Lee: 75
- Jiyai Shin: 75
- You Min Hwang: 80
- Linn Grant: 80
- Helen Briem: 80
- Sarah Schmelzel: 80
- Jung Min Hong: 80
- In Gee Chun: 80
- Ingrid Lindblad: 80
- Julia Lopez Ramirez: 100
- Auston Kim: 100
- Rose Zhang: 100
- Gaby Lopez: 100
- Gabriela Ruffels: 100
- Eri Okayama: 100
- Sayaka Takahashi: 90
- Grace Kim: 110
- Hannah Green: 110
- Georgia Hall: 110
- Darcey Harry: 110