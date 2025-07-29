AIG Women's Open 2025 odds and bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 29, 2025 04:33 GMT
AIG Women
AIG Women's Open - Previews - Source: Getty

The AIG Women's Open will take place from Thursday, July 31, to Sunday, August 3, at Royal Porthcawl in Porthcawl, Wales. The final major of the year will be a star-studded affair with all the top names returning to action.

Ad

While the AIG Women's Open 2025 field has top stars like Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Jeeno Thitikul, and Ruoning Yin, it is rookie Lottie Woad who has emerged as the tournament favorite. The English star, who won the Women's Scottish Open in her first pro start last Sunday, is the oddsmakers' choice for this week.

Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda, and Minjee Lee are among the other top favorites at Royal Porthcawl. Surprisingly, defending champion Lydia Ko isn't even among the top ten favorites.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

AIG Women's Open 2025 odds explored

Lottie Woad is the favorite to win the AIG Women&#039;s Open 2025 (image Source: Getty)
Lottie Woad is the favorite to win the AIG Women's Open 2025 (image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the odds for the AIG Women's Open 2025 (As per bet365):

  • Lottie Woad: 6
  • Jeeno Thitikul: 10
  • Nelly Korda: 12
  • Minjee Lee: 16
  • Ariya Jutanugarn: 22
  • Angel Yin: 22
  • Miyuu Yamashita: 25
  • Hyo Joo Kim: 25
  • Celine Boutier: 25
  • Hye Jin Choi: 25
  • Lydia Ko: 28
  • Somi Lee: 30
  • Ruoning Yin: 30
  • Mao Saigo: 33
  • Hae Ran Ryu: 40
  • Jin Young Ko: 40
  • Akie Iwai: 40
  • Lauren Coughlin: 40
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 40
  • Esther Henseleit: 60
  • Jennifer Kupcho: 60
  • Charley Hull: 45
  • Megan Khang: 45
  • Leona Maguire: 45
  • Ayaka Furue: 50
  • Andrea Lee: 50
  • Rio Takeda: 55
  • Jin Hee Im: 55
  • Hyunjo Yoo: 66
  • Sakura Koiwai: 66
  • Sei Young Kim: 66
  • Madelene Sagstrom: 66
  • Stephanie Kyriacou: 66
  • Brooke Henderson: 66
  • Nasa Hataoka: 66
  • Chisato Iwai: 70
  • Yealimi Noh: 70
  • A Lim Kim: 70
  • Carlota Ciganda: 70
  • Chanettee Wannasaen: 75
  • Mi Hyang Lee: 75
  • Jiyai Shin: 75
  • You Min Hwang: 80
  • Linn Grant: 80
  • Helen Briem: 80
  • Sarah Schmelzel: 80
  • Jung Min Hong: 80
  • In Gee Chun: 80
  • Ingrid Lindblad: 80
  • Julia Lopez Ramirez: 100
  • Auston Kim: 100
  • Rose Zhang: 100
  • Gaby Lopez: 100
  • Gabriela Ruffels: 100
  • Eri Okayama: 100
  • Sayaka Takahashi: 90
  • Grace Kim: 110
  • Hannah Green: 110
  • Georgia Hall: 110
  • Darcey Harry: 110
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications