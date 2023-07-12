“All the best players in the world feel the same way”: Tom Kim when asked if he saw himself playing for LIV Golf in 5 years time

Amidst the ongoing developments regarding the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger, Tom Kim was asked if he sees himself playing for the Saudi-backed tour in the next five years. The 21-year-old responded that he wants to play alongside the best golfers in the world.

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger recently underwent a Senate hearing, during which several details regarding the merger's framework were revealed. From LIV golfers returning to the PGA Tour to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy owning LIV teams, there have been a lot of recent developments in the situation.

Tom Kim was recently asked about his future on the tour. He said that five years is a long time, and that things could change at any point. Kim said (via NUCLR GOLF):

"I think five years from now is a little too far away for me to think about. So like I said before, I just want to play where all the best guys are playing. That's my thing, and I think all the best players in the world feel the same way."

Tom Kim's comments on LIV Golf - PGA Tour merger's Senate hearing

A recent inquiry was conducted into the LIV Golf - PGA Tour merger, with a Senate hearing regarding the details of the agreement. In the Congressional subcommittee meeting, PGA Tour officials made it clear that this merger was the direction that everyone wants to go in.

Speaking about the inquiry during the Genesis Scottish Open conference, Tom Kim said:

"You know, I'm 21 years old, and for me, it's been a dream just to play where the best players are. That was the most important thing to me. All the guys who are on the board, all the top players, they are taking care of it. I'm just a young guy who is trying to have fun, just making his dream come true."

For Kim, playing golf is more important and playing amongst the best takes the highest precedence. His aim is to keep his head down, work hard and improve his performances. He added:

"So you know, I just want to play where all the best guys are. I haven't really paid much attention to it. I'm just going to keep my head down and focus on my golf, and guys at the top are doing the best they can for the Tour. So I'm very lucky.”

