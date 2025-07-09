Amundi Evian Championship 2025: 5 most notable pairings for the event ft. Lydia Ko and Nelly Korda

The Amundi Evian Championship is the LPGA Tour's next stop after the completion of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, where the team of Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee won the trophy. The tournament will take place at the Evian Resort Golf Club from July 10 to 13 and boasts a purse of $8 million.

Ad

There are five pairs in the tournament to keep an eye on. Here's the list of five notable pairs for the Amundi Evian Championship:

5 notable pairs for the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship

#1 Nelly Korda, Chisato Iwai, and Celine Boutier

Nelly Korda and Celine Boutier at the Ford Championship presented by KCC - Round Two - Source: Getty

Nelly Korda, Chisato Iwai, and Celine Boutier will tee off on the first hole at 12:48 p.m. ET. Last year, Korda finished T26 at the Amundi Evian Championship after scoring 5-under. This year, her best performances were a T2 each at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and the U.S. Women's Open.

Ad

Trending

Last year, Boutier finished at T39 at the Amundi Evian Championship with 3-under, and Iwai missed the cut line in the same tournament.

#2 Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko, and Brooke M. Henderson

Lydia Ko and Jeeno Thitikul at the HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty

Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko, and Brooke M. Henderson will tee off at 7:48 a.m. ET on the 10th hole. Ko finished at T39 at the Amundi Evian Championship last year, and this year, her best finish was a triumph at the HSBC Women's World Championship with 13-under.

Ad

Thitikul missed the cutline at the Amundi Evian Championship last year, and Henderson finished at T26 at the same event.

#3 Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull, and Haeran Ryu

Charley Hull and Ruoning Yin ( via Getty)

Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull, and Haeran Ryu will start at 7:36 a.m. ET on hole 10. Hull missed the cutline at the Amundi Evian Championship last year, and Yin didn't play the event last year. On the other hand, Ryu finished fifth in the 2024 edition of the same event with a total score of 13-under.

Ad

This year, Ryu’s best performance was a triumph at the Black Desert Championship, and Hull's best finish was a T4 at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

#4 Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, and Maja Stark

Minjee Lee and Mao Saigo ( via Getty)

Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, and Maja Stark will tee off on hole 10 at 8 a.m. ET. Lee finished T49 at the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship, and this year, her best performance was a victory at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Ad

Saigo finished at T35 at last year's Amundi Evian Championship, and Stark landed at T39 in the same tournament.

#5 Carlota Ciganda, Amy Yang, and Lilia Vu

Carlota Ciganda and Lilia Vu ( via Getty)

Carlota Ciganda, Amy Yang, and Lilia Vu will play at 8:24 a.m. ET on hole 10. Ciganda missed the cutline at the Amundi Evian Championship last year, and this year, the golfer won the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

Yang finished at T63 at the Amundi Evian Championship last year, and Vu finished at T26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More