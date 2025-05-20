Analyst backs Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler's solution to 'Drivergate' at PGA Championship 2025

During the 2025 PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele ideated a potential solution to "drivergate". The Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner recently addressed the world-class golfer's comments on their podcast.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) routinely conducts tests on players' clubs at tournaments to ensure a level playing field. Rory McIlroy was deemed to be found using a non-conforming driver at the 2025 PGA Championship.

According to Athlon Sports, the USGA tested 30 drivers at the Quail Hollow Club in the previous week, and eight to ten were deemed non-conforming. Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele proposed that the committee test out the clubs of all players.

While it might be difficult logistically, the golf analysts agreed with Scheffler and Schauffele's take on the matter. Here's a look at what Rex and Lav had to say (via YouTube 44:22 - 44:53):

"Scottie and also Xander Schauffele probably brought up the solution to this. They only test about a third of the field, which was about 50 guys this week at the PGA Championship. If you’re going to do it — and I tend to agree with this — test everybody’s drivers. I know logistically that makes it a little bit hard, but just go out and test all 156. If it’s not conforming, then you have to put one in the bag. That is all of these things."

During the post-tournament press conference, Scottie Scheffler revealed that his driver was also deemed non-conforming by the USGA. The 2025 PGA Championship winner shared that he had a conversation with a rules official on tweaking the driver testing method.

How did Xander Schauffele fare at the 2025 PGA Championship compared to Scottie Scheffler?

While Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 PGA Championship, Xander Schauffele finished tied for 28th place along with four other golfers, including Viktor Hovland. As per their playing stats, the latter did better than the winner in a few areas of the course.

Xander Schauffele ranked third in the field with a strokes gained off the tee of + 5.576, while Scheffler ranked 8th with + 4.094. He also fared better in average driving distance with an average of 330 yards compared to the Masters Tournament winner's 308.40 yards.

Here's a look at a comparison of their 2025 PGA Championship stats (via PGA Tour):

SG: Off The Tee

Scottie Scheffler: +4.094 (8)

Xander Schauffele: +5.576 (3)

SG: Approach to Green

Scottie Scheffler: +5.307 (8)

Xander Schauffele: -2.294 (69)

SG: Around the Green

Scottie Scheffler: +4.833 (5)

Xander Schauffele: +2.073 (23)

SG: Putting

Scottie Scheffler: +2.604 (25)

Xander Schauffele: +1.383 (35)

SG: Total

Scottie Scheffler: +16.838 (1)

Xander Schauffele: +6.838 (T28)

Driving Accuracy

Scottie Scheffler: 62.50% (T30)

Xander Schauffele: 57.14% (T45)

Driving Distance

Scottie Scheffler: 308.40 yards (31)

Xander Schauffele: 330 yards (2)

Greens in Regulation

Scottie Scheffler: 65.28% (T6)

Xander Schauffele: 58.33% (15)

