“And LIV players”: Brooks Koepka responds to Justin Thomas’ initial tweet calling out Alan Shipnuck

Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas didn't take kindly to Alan Shipnuck's latest book. Only an excerpt from 'LIV and Let Die' has been released, but it's already caused a stir in the golfing world, and not all of it has been positive.

Justin Thomas responded to an excerpt of 'LIV and Let Die' that referred to Rory McIlroy with a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. Thomas said he was speaking "on behalf of a lot of Tour players" and that they were "sick" of Alan Shipnuck. He also called the writer "ridiculous".

About three hours later, Brooks Koepka commented on Thomas' post with a terse sentence, but one that carried the implicit support of all LIV Golf players, of which he is one of the top stars.

Alan Shipnuck also joined the back-and-forth with Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas, throwing a jab at the latter, telling him he was just looking for "public relations (p.r.) or hagiography".

Shipnuck also responded to Thomas and Brooks Koepka with phrases like "scrutiny and criticism is sometimes warranted" and "it's not my job to sugarcoat things". In a later post, he said: "I captured the emotion, I did not create it."

Alan Shipnuck is a golf journalist and author of several books on the sport. He worked for Sports Illustrated for more than 25 years and is currently a member of the Fire Pit Collective.

His books include Bud, Sweat & Tees, The Battle For Augusta National, Swinging From My Heels: Confessions of an LPGA Star' and his latest success, 'Phil'.

'LIV and Let Die' on Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and more

Unsurprisingly, the 'Live and Let Die' excerpt prompted comments from Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka in particular. Among the many anecdotes collected and presented as valid in the text is the following:

"Koepka radiated some heat when reflecting on his career change. 'F**k all of those country club kids who talk s**t about me,' he said, referring to the likes of Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and others. 'You think I give a f**k what they think? You think I care what people say about me? I just had three surgeries, and I’m supposed to turn down $130 million? I grew up with nothing. After signing that contract, the first person I called was my mom. We both cried.'"

The above and many other references in the extract quote anonymous sources. This is the situation that, according to the text, led to the decision by the authorities of the Saudi Public Investment Fund to set up LIV Golf.

According to the excerpt, in April 2021, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan received a letter from the CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation, Majed al-Sorour, requesting a meeting to present him with a partnership proposal to invest in the US circuit.

Monahan reportedly refused, not the proposal, but the meeting itself. According to the excerpt, this action set in motion the sequence of events that led to the creation of LIV Golf, the defection of players from one circuit to another and the rest of the controversy that has continued to this day.