Annika Sorenstam's 11-year-old son Will McGee steals the spotlight at PNC Championship

Though it was Team Singh who clinched the PNC 2022 Championship title, young Will McGee made a great impression in his first outing at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club.

McGee scored a 6-foot birdie putt on his final hold and he erupted with joy as the fans started chanting “Will! Will! Will!”

The 11-year old son of Annika Sorenstam became the youngest person ever to tee up in the 25-year history of the PNC Championship.

Will totally enjoyed his first outing at the PNC and rated his experience 10 out of 10.

“It was awesome to be inside the ropes with her and to be able to walk down the fairways. It was also incredible with the all the people chanting for me. Thanks to PNC for inviting us,” Will said after the event.

Will Mcgee currently participates in the Space Coast Tour and local U.S. Kids Golf event but dreams of playing at Stanford someday.

Mike McGee @MikeMcGeeAnnika @ANNIKA59 @PNCchampionship Today was special. So proud of these two and blessed to have a front row seat to their actions each day. Will is like his mom in that he's a better person than he is golfer. That's saying a lot.

Earlier this year, Will aced the fifth hole of The Cradle, the par-3 course at Pinehurst where Sorenstem was competing in the U.S. Women’s Open.

Sorenstem's emotions were high on display when she spoke about the event. As per Sorenstem, it has been a dream come true to see Will smile after being the first one to putt. She thanked PNC for the invitation.

Annika's whole family was present at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club. Her husband Mike was there as Will's caddie while her father, Tom, was carrying the bag for her. Her mother was riding in the cart while daughter Ava was outside the ropes.

Team Singh wins the PNC Champiobship 2022

Team Singh's long wait finally paid off at the PNC Championship

Vijay Singh and his son Qass Singh's 16-year persistence finally paid off at the PNC Championship when the Fijian veteran and his son went on to win this year's Championship.

Singh scored a 6-foot birdie putt to finish the final with a score of 59. Team Singh became the first team in the 25-year history of the event to post under 60 points in both rounds.

They concluded with 26-under, defeating reigning champions Team Daly and the 2020 winners Team Thomas.

"This is what we wanted forever," Qass said. "Way too long, but it's about time, so I'm thrilled. I'm so happy."

Vijay Singh first participated in the event with his son Qass in 2003, so it has been a long wait. It was therefore tough for Team Singh to describe the feelings in words.

Qass is now 32 years old and works in insurance.

Team Thomas was leading after the first round and even on the front nine of the second round, but after that, Team Singh took over them.

Junior Daly aced an 18-foot eagle putt from off the green for a 59 to finish 24 under.

Woods and his son hit a bogey on the par-4 seventh hole and were out of contention as they finished T8.

Annika and Will finished with 15 under. After the first round they were tied at 12th, but after the second round, they slipped down to T17.

