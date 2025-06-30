"Another MC for Sergio Garcia"; "So LIV does matter?" - Fans divided over veteran Spaniard’s 2025 Open Championship qualification

Sergio Garcia has secured a spot in the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. This year's edition will mark his first appearance at the Major championship since 2022.
The Spaniard earned his way into the field through the LIV Golf Points List. Garcia was the highest-placed LIV Golf player inside the top five on the Points Leaderboard this week in Dallas. NUCLR Golf shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) and garnered mixed reactions about the qualification.
Sergio Garcia has played the Open Championship 25 times and made the cut 20 times. One fan took to the comments section of NUCLR Golf's post to suggest that he will miss the cut this year. The fan wrote (via X @66chevycowboy):
LIV Golf has faced a battle with the United States Golf Association and R&A since its inception in 2022 over exemptions for their players. This year in February, the R&A announced an exemption for the leading player in the top 5 of LIV's individual standings.
One golf enthusiast's comment implied that LIV Golf does "matter" in Major championships. The X user wrote (via X @botstpetersburg):
This year marks the maiden year the Saudi-based league has had exemptions into Majors. Leading up to the event, only LIV Golfers who had prior exemptions like that of a past winner were able to compete at golf's biggest stage. One fan noted the league's pathway to Major championships.
Here are a few other fans' reactions to Sergio Garcia's exemption into the 2025 Open Championship (via X @NUCLRGolf):
Although Sergio Garcia tied for 25th place at this week's LIV Golf Dallas and earned zero points, he is the leading player on the points list who does not have a prior exemption. The Fireballs GC captain ranks 5th on the list with 78 points accumulated so far this season.
Sergio Garcia's Open Championship Record
Here's a look at Sergio Garcia's record at the Open Championship :
Tournament Stats:
- Appearances - 25
- Cuts Made - 20
- Wins - 0
- Second Place - 2
- Third Place - 0
- Top 5 Finishes - 5
- Top 10 Finishes - 10
- Top 25 Finishes - 13
Results:
- 1996 - CUT
- 1997 - Did not play
- 1998 - T29
- 1999 - CUT
- 2000 - T36
- 2001 - T9
- 2002 - T8
- 2003 - T10
- 2004 - CUT
- 2005 - T5
- 2006 - T5
- 2007 - 2nd place
- 2008 - T51
- 2009 - T38
- 2010 - T14
- 2011 - T9
- 2012 - CUT
- 2013 - T21
- 2014 - T2
- 2015 - T6
- 2016 - T5
- 2017 - T37
- 2018 - CUT
- 2019 - T67
- 2020 - No tournament due to COVID-19
- 2021 - T19
- 2022 - T68