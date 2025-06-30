"Another MC for Sergio Garcia"; "So LIV does matter?" - Fans divided over veteran Spaniard’s 2025 Open Championship qualification

Sergio Garcia has secured a spot in the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush. This year's edition will mark his first appearance at the Major championship since 2022.

The Spaniard earned his way into the field through the LIV Golf Points List. Garcia was the highest-placed LIV Golf player inside the top five on the Points Leaderboard this week in Dallas. NUCLR Golf shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) and garnered mixed reactions about the qualification.

🚨✅⛳️ #QUALIFIED — Sergio Garcia has qualified for The Open Championship at Royal Portrush after gaining entry through the LIV points list. It will be Garcia’s first appearance since the 2022 tournament.

Sergio Garcia has played the Open Championship 25 times and made the cut 20 times. One fan took to the comments section of NUCLR Golf's post to suggest that he will miss the cut this year. The fan wrote (via X @66chevycowboy):

"Another MC for Sergio."

LIV Golf has faced a battle with the United States Golf Association and R&A since its inception in 2022 over exemptions for their players. This year in February, the R&A announced an exemption for the leading player in the top 5 of LIV's individual standings.

One golf enthusiast's comment implied that LIV Golf does "matter" in Major championships. The X user wrote (via X @botstpetersburg):

"So LIV does matter?"

This year marks the maiden year the Saudi-based league has had exemptions into Majors. Leading up to the event, only LIV Golfers who had prior exemptions like that of a past winner were able to compete at golf's biggest stage. One fan noted the league's pathway to Major championships.

The fan wrote, "I thought they said LIV guys didn't have a good path to majors? Well look at that?"

Here are a few other fans' reactions to Sergio Garcia's exemption into the 2025 Open Championship (via X @NUCLRGolf):

"Another missed cut loading," commented an X user.

A fan wrote, "Great news! Go Sergio."

"So, this doesn’t move the needle at all," stated a golf enthusiast.

Although Sergio Garcia tied for 25th place at this week's LIV Golf Dallas and earned zero points, he is the leading player on the points list who does not have a prior exemption. The Fireballs GC captain ranks 5th on the list with 78 points accumulated so far this season.

Sergio Garcia's Open Championship Record

Here's a look at Sergio Garcia's record at the Open Championship :

Tournament Stats:

Appearances - 25

Cuts Made - 20

Wins - 0

Second Place - 2

Third Place - 0

Top 5 Finishes - 5

Top 10 Finishes - 10

Top 25 Finishes - 13

Results:

1996 - CUT

1997 - Did not play

1998 - T29

1999 - CUT

2000 - T36

2001 - T9

2002 - T8

2003 - T10

2004 - CUT

2005 - T5

2006 - T5

2007 - 2nd place

2008 - T51

2009 - T38

2010 - T14

2011 - T9

2012 - CUT

2013 - T21

2014 - T2

2015 - T6

2016 - T5

2017 - T37

2018 - CUT

2019 - T67

2020 - No tournament due to COVID-19

2021 - T19

2022 - T68

