Anthony Kim fires back at "keyboard warriors" amid T29 finish at LIV Golf Miami

Anthony Kim finished tied for 29th place at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami. He took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to repost a video from Flushing It Golf and also shared an emotional message for the golf community.

Flushing It Golf posted a video of Anthony Kim's hole-out on the Trump National Doral Golf Course's 10th hole. The shot resulted in an eagle for the former PGA Tour star and moved him to 31st place. Having recorded a top-30 finish, last week's event saw Kim's best-ever finish on the LIV Golf circuit.

Kim reposted the video along with the following caption (via X @AnthonyKim_Golf):

"I C some keyboard warriors R getting emotional again & I don’t h8 it. Grown men having 2 make burner accts bcuz they’re scared. I’m only gonna get better w the work that I’m putting in so get used 2 it 1% BETTER SOBER is DOPE."

Here's a look at the post (via X @AnthonyKim_Golf):

Anthony Kim's post was a confident response to his critics. The golfer has faced a lot of criticism on and off the golf course, with several questioning his form. However, his message reflects an important part of his comeback story since taking a break from competitive golf.

The LIV Golf wildcard player mentioned that he strives to be "1% better" every day. Having survived a longstanding battle with addiction issues in his life, the 39-year-old has been open with his fans and the golf community about his struggles. He also openly shares his progress on social media, motivating others to strive to be better.

Anthony Kim's 2025 LIV Golf Miami Scorecards

Here's a look at Anthony Kim's performance at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami, which saw his best finish to date (via LIV Golf):

Round 1 (2 over par)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 6

Hole 9 (par 3) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

Round 2 (11 over par)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 6

Hole 4 (par 3) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 7

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 3) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 5

Hole 18 (par 4) - 6

Round 3 (5 under par)

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 3) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

