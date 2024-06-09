The 2024 LIV Golf Invitational Houston is underway at the Golf Club of Houston in Texas. The second round of the event came to an end, with Kim currently tied for 50th place with compatriot Peter Uihlein.

As Kim seeks to earn his maiden victory on the LIV Golf league this week, he recalled his emotions that followed after his maiden win on the PGA Tour in 2008. Speaking on the Country Club Adjacent podcast, The former PGA Tour star said:

"When I was winning golf tournaments, I never thought ' wow you're doing a good job'. I always was really doen on my life. Probably one of the lowest moments I had was when I won my first PGA Tour event. I know that doesn't really make sense beacuse you work really hard to get to these moments."

Trending

Having struggled with mental health issues and physical injuries, Kim has been open about his struggles. On the podcast, Kim takes the opportunity to laud himself for his achievements, despite mixed emotions at the time. Kim said,

"I don't want anything I say to come off as 'I feel bad for myself,' because I don't. I feel blessed that I have this opportunity with the circumstances I grew up in. Whether other people think so or not, I consider myself the success."

Expand Tweet

Anthony Kim's struggles

After taking a 12-year long break from social media and competitive golf, Anthony Kim came back to play on the LIV Golf league in May 2024. Despite the three-time PGA Tour winner marking a last place finish at his debut event on the Saudi based league as an individual player, Kim felt encouraged.

In an interview with LIV Golf titled The Journey Back, Anthony Kim opens up about his struggles and his journey. Kim suffered from mental health issues along with a herniated disk that required him to undergo a spinal fusion surgery.

Kim also went on to reveal that he never really "loved" the game of golf. He said that he felt a lot of pressure to compete that led to his "aggressive" nature off the golf course. He told LIV Golf's David Feherty (7:17:00 - 7:52:00),

"I don't think I ever loved it. Golf was filled with lots of different emotions for me. Because my family had to go through a lot to get me this opportunity to play golf. So with that added pressure, I was willing to risk a lot more. That was my nature. I was aggressive on the golf course, I was aggressive off the golf course, and that led to my demise.”

Anthony Kim's comeback hasn't been a memorable one yet, as his best performance so far has been a 50th-place finish at Hong Kong.