Anthony Kim shares heartfelt video on social media - “Blessed to have a daughter who inspires me to do better”

Anthony Kim returned to golf earlier this year after a 12 year break. Kim marked his return to the game at the 2024 LIV Golf Invitational in Adelaide, Australia.

The 2008 Ryder Cup winner took a break from competing due to personal issues and injuries. Despite finishing in last place at the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide with a total score of 6 over, Kim felt encouraged by the support he received from his wife and daughter.

Kim recently took to X to share a wholesome video of him and his daughter.

In the video, Anthony Kim's daughter Isabella is on the green with her father. Isabella leaps about and gives Kim encouragement while he makes a putt. She asks her mother, Emily, to "watch Dada" and then gives her father a high five to celebrate.

Anthony Kim captioned the X post,

" Blessed to have a daughter who inspires me to do better in every aspect of my life. @excrgolf #girldad #gratitude #mentalhealth #family "

Anthony Kim's Struggles

Anthony Kim revealed his personal struggles in an interview with David Feherty and LIV Golf called 'The Journey Back'. Kim suffered painful injuries that required surgery and dealt with mental health issues during his 12 year break, not only from competitive golf but from social media as well.

Kim said that he had issues with his relationship with the game of golf. Here's what he said to Feherty:

" I don't think I ever loved it. Golf was filled with lots of different emotions for me. Because my family had to go through a lot to get me this opportunity to play golf. So with that added pressure, I was willing to risk a lot more. That was my nature. I was aggressive on the golf course, I was aggressive off the golf course, and that led to my demise.”

During his 12 year hiatus, fans speculated that Kim must have received a $10–$20 million insurance settlement for an injury and gone on break. However, he revealed in the interview that although he did receive the money, it was used to pay for a spinal fusion surgery as the result of a herniated disk in his spinal cord.

In the interview, Kim talked about his struggles with his mental health. He revealed that he fell victim into the acts of scam artists who took advantage of him. Kim also said that he struggled with addiction issues and went down a dark path during his break.

Kim went on to credit the birth of his daughter, Isabella, for "saving" him. After his return to social media, he has taken to social media platforms on many occasions to express his gratitude to his daughter Isabella and wife, Emily.