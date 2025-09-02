  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Aramco Houston Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

Aramco Houston Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Sep 02, 2025 01:33 GMT
Aramco Team Series - Day 3 - Source: Getty
Charley Hull is favorite to win the Aramco Houston Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The Aramco Houston Championship 2025 is all set to begin on Friday, September 5, at Golfcrest Country Club. This week's field features 104 players on the Ladies European Tour, competing for a purse of $2 million.

Ad

As per the odds, Charley Hull is the top favorite to claim the Aramco Houston Championship 2025. The star English player will play her first event since finishing as runner-up at the AIG Women's Open. The World No. 10 golfer hasn't won anything this season, with her last victory coming at the Aramco Riyadh event last year.

Celine Boutier, Chiara Tamburlini, Mimi Rhodes, and Anne van Dam are other strong contenders at the Aramco Houston Championship. Boutier is looking for her first title since winning the Aramco Team Series Shenzhen last year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Aramco Houston Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Aramco Houston Championship 2025 (as per bet365):

Here’s your list with all extra spaces removed and formatted cleanly:

  • Charley Hull: 11/2
  • Celine Boutier: 13/2
  • Chiara Tamburlini: 14
  • Mimi Rhodes: 16
  • Anne van Dam: 18
  • Shannon Tan: 20
  • Manon De Roey: 22
  • Carlota Ciganda: 25
  • Perrine Delacour: 25
  • Alice Hewson: 28
  • Alison Lee: 28
  • Casandra Alexander: 30
  • Helen Briem: 30
  • Darcey Harry: 35
  • Nastasia Nadaud: 35
  • Amelia Garvey: 40
  • Hannah Screen: 45
  • Cara Gainer: 45
  • Alessandra Fanali: 45
  • Luna Sobron Galmes: 45
  • Moa Folke: 50
  • Pia Babnik: 50
  • Sara Kouskova: 50
  • Pauline Roussin Bouchard: 80
  • Olivia Cowan: 80
  • Ana Pelaez: 80
  • Brianna Navarrosa: 80
  • Lisa Pettersson: 80
  • Daniela Darquea: 90
  • Aline Krauter: 90
  • Leonie Harm: 60
  • Kajsa Arwefjall: 66
  • Lauren Walsh: 66
  • Kelsey Bennett: 66
  • Ashley Lau: 66
  • Kim Metraux: 66
  • Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen: 70
  • Trichat Cheenglab: 75
  • Esme Hamilton: 100
  • Thalia Martin: 100
  • Pranavi Urs: 100
  • Ayako Uehara: 100
  • Adela Cernousek: 100
  • Chloe Williams: 100
  • Nuria Iturrioz: 100
  • Lydia Hall: 110
  • Patricia Isabel Schmidt: 110
  • Klara Davidson Spilkova: 125
  • Dorthea Forbrigd: 140
  • Polly Mack: 160
  • Ana Belac: 160
  • Smilla Tarning Soenderby: 160
  • Alexandra Forsteling: 160
  • Muni He: 175
  • Ginnie Ding: 175
  • Chiara Noja: 175
  • Annabell Fuller: 175
  • Sarah Kemp: 200
  • Lorna McClymont: 200
  • Kristyna Napoleaova: 250
  • Celine Herbin: 275
  • Aunchisa Utama: 275
  • Virginia Elena Carta: 275
  • Avani Prashanth: 275
  • Blanca Fernandez: 300
  • Danielle Kang: 300
  • Maria Hernandez: 300
  • Carolin Kauffmann: 300
  • Anna Magnusson: 400
  • Alexandra Swayne: 400
  • April Angurasaranee: 400
  • Tvesa Malik: 400
  • Verena Gimmy: 400
  • Ariane Klotz: 400
  • Cecilie Finne-Ipsen: 400
  • Maha Haddioui: 400
  • Magdalena Simmermacher: 400
  • Eleanor Givens: 400
  • Annabel Wilson: 400
  • Alessia Nobilio: 400
  • Marta Sanz Barrio: 400
  • Lakareber Abe: 400
  • Ursula Wikstrom: 400
  • Sofie Bringner: 400
  • Amy Taylor: 400
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications