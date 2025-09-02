Aramco Houston Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The Aramco Houston Championship 2025 is all set to begin on Friday, September 5, at Golfcrest Country Club. This week's field features 104 players on the Ladies European Tour, competing for a purse of $2 million.

As per the odds, Charley Hull is the top favorite to claim the Aramco Houston Championship 2025. The star English player will play her first event since finishing as runner-up at the AIG Women's Open. The World No. 10 golfer hasn't won anything this season, with her last victory coming at the Aramco Riyadh event last year.

Celine Boutier, Chiara Tamburlini, Mimi Rhodes, and Anne van Dam are other strong contenders at the Aramco Houston Championship. Boutier is looking for her first title since winning the Aramco Team Series Shenzhen last year.

Aramco Houston Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Aramco Houston Championship 2025 (as per bet365):

Charley Hull: 11/2

Celine Boutier: 13/2

Chiara Tamburlini: 14

Mimi Rhodes: 16

Anne van Dam: 18

Shannon Tan: 20

Manon De Roey: 22

Carlota Ciganda: 25

Perrine Delacour: 25

Alice Hewson: 28

Alison Lee: 28

Casandra Alexander: 30

Helen Briem: 30

Darcey Harry: 35

Nastasia Nadaud: 35

Amelia Garvey: 40

Hannah Screen: 45

Cara Gainer: 45

Alessandra Fanali: 45

Luna Sobron Galmes: 45

Moa Folke: 50

Pia Babnik: 50

Sara Kouskova: 50

Pauline Roussin Bouchard: 80

Olivia Cowan: 80

Ana Pelaez: 80

Brianna Navarrosa: 80

Lisa Pettersson: 80

Daniela Darquea: 90

Aline Krauter: 90

Leonie Harm: 60

Kajsa Arwefjall: 66

Lauren Walsh: 66

Kelsey Bennett: 66

Ashley Lau: 66

Kim Metraux: 66

Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen: 70

Trichat Cheenglab: 75

Esme Hamilton: 100

Thalia Martin: 100

Pranavi Urs: 100

Ayako Uehara: 100

Adela Cernousek: 100

Chloe Williams: 100

Nuria Iturrioz: 100

Lydia Hall: 110

Patricia Isabel Schmidt: 110

Klara Davidson Spilkova: 125

Dorthea Forbrigd: 140

Polly Mack: 160

Ana Belac: 160

Smilla Tarning Soenderby: 160

Alexandra Forsteling: 160

Muni He: 175

Ginnie Ding: 175

Chiara Noja: 175

Annabell Fuller: 175

Sarah Kemp: 200

Lorna McClymont: 200

Kristyna Napoleaova: 250

Celine Herbin: 275

Aunchisa Utama: 275

Virginia Elena Carta: 275

Avani Prashanth: 275

Blanca Fernandez: 300

Danielle Kang: 300

Maria Hernandez: 300

Carolin Kauffmann: 300

Anna Magnusson: 400

Alexandra Swayne: 400

April Angurasaranee: 400

Tvesa Malik: 400

Verena Gimmy: 400

Ariane Klotz: 400

Cecilie Finne-Ipsen: 400

Maha Haddioui: 400

Magdalena Simmermacher: 400

Eleanor Givens: 400

Annabel Wilson: 400

Alessia Nobilio: 400

Marta Sanz Barrio: 400

Lakareber Abe: 400

Ursula Wikstrom: 400

Sofie Bringner: 400

Amy Taylor: 400

