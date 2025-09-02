Aramco Houston Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The Aramco Houston Championship 2025 is all set to begin on Friday, September 5, at Golfcrest Country Club. This week's field features 104 players on the Ladies European Tour, competing for a purse of $2 million.
As per the odds, Charley Hull is the top favorite to claim the Aramco Houston Championship 2025. The star English player will play her first event since finishing as runner-up at the AIG Women's Open. The World No. 10 golfer hasn't won anything this season, with her last victory coming at the Aramco Riyadh event last year.
Celine Boutier, Chiara Tamburlini, Mimi Rhodes, and Anne van Dam are other strong contenders at the Aramco Houston Championship. Boutier is looking for her first title since winning the Aramco Team Series Shenzhen last year.
Aramco Houston Championship 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the Aramco Houston Championship 2025 (as per bet365):
- Charley Hull: 11/2
- Celine Boutier: 13/2
- Chiara Tamburlini: 14
- Mimi Rhodes: 16
- Anne van Dam: 18
- Shannon Tan: 20
- Manon De Roey: 22
- Carlota Ciganda: 25
- Perrine Delacour: 25
- Alice Hewson: 28
- Alison Lee: 28
- Casandra Alexander: 30
- Helen Briem: 30
- Darcey Harry: 35
- Nastasia Nadaud: 35
- Amelia Garvey: 40
- Hannah Screen: 45
- Cara Gainer: 45
- Alessandra Fanali: 45
- Luna Sobron Galmes: 45
- Moa Folke: 50
- Pia Babnik: 50
- Sara Kouskova: 50
- Pauline Roussin Bouchard: 80
- Olivia Cowan: 80
- Ana Pelaez: 80
- Brianna Navarrosa: 80
- Lisa Pettersson: 80
- Daniela Darquea: 90
- Aline Krauter: 90
- Leonie Harm: 60
- Kajsa Arwefjall: 66
- Lauren Walsh: 66
- Kelsey Bennett: 66
- Ashley Lau: 66
- Kim Metraux: 66
- Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen: 70
- Trichat Cheenglab: 75
- Esme Hamilton: 100
- Thalia Martin: 100
- Pranavi Urs: 100
- Ayako Uehara: 100
- Adela Cernousek: 100
- Chloe Williams: 100
- Nuria Iturrioz: 100
- Lydia Hall: 110
- Patricia Isabel Schmidt: 110
- Klara Davidson Spilkova: 125
- Dorthea Forbrigd: 140
- Polly Mack: 160
- Ana Belac: 160
- Smilla Tarning Soenderby: 160
- Alexandra Forsteling: 160
- Muni He: 175
- Ginnie Ding: 175
- Chiara Noja: 175
- Annabell Fuller: 175
- Sarah Kemp: 200
- Lorna McClymont: 200
- Kristyna Napoleaova: 250
- Celine Herbin: 275
- Aunchisa Utama: 275
- Virginia Elena Carta: 275
- Avani Prashanth: 275
- Blanca Fernandez: 300
- Danielle Kang: 300
- Maria Hernandez: 300
- Carolin Kauffmann: 300
- Anna Magnusson: 400
- Alexandra Swayne: 400
- April Angurasaranee: 400
- Tvesa Malik: 400
- Verena Gimmy: 400
- Ariane Klotz: 400
- Cecilie Finne-Ipsen: 400
- Maha Haddioui: 400
- Magdalena Simmermacher: 400
- Eleanor Givens: 400
- Annabel Wilson: 400
- Alessia Nobilio: 400
- Marta Sanz Barrio: 400
- Lakareber Abe: 400
- Ursula Wikstrom: 400
- Sofie Bringner: 400
- Amy Taylor: 400