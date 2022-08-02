Are Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods still friends? Exploring the relationship between the two

Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods are two of the most prominent athletes of all time. Both are considered among the greatest to play their sports—skiing and golf. Their relationship may have been fairly short-lived, but given the two's individual status, it was a very popular relationship.

The Olympian was married to fellow Olympic skier Thomas Vonn for four years before they split. Her relationship with Woods lasted about three years before they called it off.

However, in an interview with People magazine, Vonn said she was still friends with the pro golfer:

“We are friends and, of course, I’m happy that he is back and healthy. And, you know, it was a tough time for him. So I am just happy that he is back with his kids."

Despite their relationship ending, it seems the two remain on good terms. Additionally, according to the skier, the ending of the relationship wasn't poor:

“After nearly three years together, Tiger and I have mutually decided to end our relationship. I will always cherish the memories that we’ve created together. Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart. I will always admire and respect Tiger."

Celebrity couples often run into this issue, especially when prominent athletes are called all across the globe to compete in events. It can put a strain on any relationship, and it ultimately ended Woods' and Vonn's.

Even today, there's no indication that either harbors ill will towards the other, so their relationship ended amicably.

Vonn retired from skiing in 2019, but Woods continues to compete in golf tournaments to this day.

Lindsey Vonn's legendary career

The former Olympic skier has a decorated athletic career. She's been competing since the early 2000s and made her official Olympic debut in 2002. She earned her first medal in 2010 in Vancouver, taking home the gold.

She also took home a bronze in those Olympics and another bronze eight years later in Pyeongchang.

Outside the Olympics, she is incredibly decorated. Here's how her World Championships have ended:

2007- silver in Downhill

2007- silver in Super-G

2009- gold in Downhill

2009- gold in Super-G

2011- silver in Downhill

2015- bronze in Super-G

2017- bronze in Downhill

2019- bronze in Downhill

The skier suffered many injuries, ranging from a fractured ankle to a thumb sliced on a bottle, from broken arm bones to torn knee ligaments. Ultimately, the physical damage ended the Olympian's storied career.

Vonn is still just 37, so who's to say how much more she could have won had injuries not derailed her?

