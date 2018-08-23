Asian Games 2018 : Women golfers to open Indian challenge on Day 6

Animesh Pandey FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 186 // 23 Aug 2018, 21:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Asian Games 2018: Indian women golfers to begin the Indian challenge on Day 6

The morning of 24th August 2018 will see the women golfers opening the Indian challenge on Day 6 of the Jakarta and Palembang Asian Games 2018, as they participate in the second round of the women golf events.

They shall be followed up by the standard rifle shooters, Amit Kumar and Harjinder Singh, who shall pose the Indian challenge in the Men's 300 m. Standard Rifles competition.

Following them would be the teenage sensation Anish Bhanwala, who shall compete in the Men's 25 m. Rapid Fire Pistol. Anish, who had shocked everyone with a gold medal in the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, will now look forward to extending his presence in the Asian Games with an impressive performance.

Heena Sidhu and Manu Bhaker to gun for gold on Day 6

He will be followed by the star shooters Heena Sidhu and Manu Bhaker, who shall participate in the Women's 10 m. Air Pistol event. While Heena will look forward to making a significant mark in this Asian Games, Manu, who had to face the brunt of being eliminated in Women's 25 m. pistol despite topping the qualifications, will give it her best in order to avoid the blues and win in her pet favourite event.

The shooters will be followed up by the breaststroke swimmer Sandeep Sejwal, who has the final chance of going back with a medal in the Men's 50 m. breaststroke event. Interestingly, this is the same event where Sejwal had won a bronze in the last edition, so it would be nice to see if he maintains his position on the podium or goes even a notch better than that.

He shall be followed up by the Indian rowers, who shall be participating in probably the last segment of events connected with rowing. They shall be followed soon by the mixed team archers, both from recurve and compound category, who shall vie for a place at the coveted podium. It is all the more important for archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das since all the recurve archers have officially been knocked out of contention in the individual recurve round.

The archers shall be followed up by the women's fencing team, who shall compete in the epee team fencing event. Following an impressive show from Jyotika Dutta, who missed the semifinals in the individual category by a whisker, all eyes would be focused on the women's team, who shall aim to breach those hurdles as well.

They shall be followed up by the tennis players. While Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who has assured India of another singles medal, will fight it out with the Uzbek great Dennis Istomin in the semifinals, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan will fight for the gold medal with the Kazakh pair A Bublik and D Yevseyev.

The tennis players shall be followed up by the male shuttlers, who shall open the Indian challenge in the men's singles category of the badminton event at the Asian Games. For Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, who couldn't impress much in the team event, this is a golden opportunity to correct the wrongs.

The badminton players shall be followed up by Indian boxers, who will open the Indian challenge in their respective categories. The ones gunning for the next round would be Gaurav Solanki in flyweight, Shiva Thapa in the lightweight, Manoj Kumar in welterweight, Sarjubala Devi in women's light flyweight and Sonia Lather in Women's Featherweight.

Kabaddi Finals: Can Indian women compensate for the men's team loss?

The boxers shall be followed by the Indian women's kabaddi team, who is facing the Iranian team in the gold medal bout. Given that the men's team was knocked out for the first time in the semifinals, the women's team will give it their all to see that they compensate for the loss somewhat.

The women's kabaddi team will be followed by Rakhi Halder, the lone Indian woman weightlifter at these Games. She will compete in the Women's 63 kg. category.

Can Indian squash deliver another string of medals this time?

She shall be followed by the squash players, who will vie for an assured place at the podium through the quarterfinals. Since all the star players, such as Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Sandhu, Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal have made it to the quarterfinals, expectations would be soaring high.

They shall be followed up by gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who is playing her first ever finals in the balance beam event. Though a vault specialist, one would be curious to know if the gymnastics sensation, who almost clinched a Rio Olympics medal, is equally skilled in other events of artistic gymnastics or not.

Indian hockey to carry on the winning momentum in men's hockey against Japan

The day shall come to a close when the Indian men's hockey team shall face Japan in their next league match. For India, who have won two matches on a trot, the real test starts here!

Following is a summarized lineup of the Day 6 [All timings as per Indian Standard Time]:-

4:30 a.m. onwards:- Golf [2nd Round - Women's Individual and Women's Team] 8:00 a.m. onwards:- Shooting [Preliminaries - Men's 300 m. Standard Rifles] 8:00 a.m. onwards:- Shooting [Preliminaries - Men's 25 m. Rapid Fire Pistol] 8:00 a.m. onwards:- Shooting [Preliminaries - Women's 10 m. Air Pistol] 8:20 a.m. onwards:- Swimming [Preliminaries - Men's 50 m. Breaststroke] 8:30 a.m. onwards:- Archery [Preliminaries to Semi-Finals - Mixed Recurve Team and Mixed Compound Team] 8:40 a.m. onwards:- Fencing [Preliminaries to Semi-Finals - Women's Epee Team] 8:40 a.m. onwards:- Lawn Tennis [Medal Playoffs - Men's Singles and Men's Doubles] 11:30 a.m. onwards:- Badminton [Preliminaries - Men's Singles] 11:50 a.m. onwards:- Boxing [Preliminaries - Men's Flyweight [52 kg.], Men's Lightweight [60 kg.], Men's Welterweight [69 kg.], Women's Light Flyweight [48 kg.] and Women's Featherweight [57 kg.] ] 1:30 p.m. onwards:- Kabaddi [Women's Team Finals - INDIA vs. Iran] 1:40 p.m. onwards:- Weightlifting [Women's 63 kg.] 1:50 p.m. onwards:- Squash [Quarter Finals - Men's Singles and Women's Singles] 4:30 p.m. onwards:- Artistic Gymnastics [Women's Balance Beam Finals] 6:30 p.m. onwards:- Field Hockey [Men's Team Preliminaries - INDIA vs. JAPAN]